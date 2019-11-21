49er
49ers-Packers Will Rekindle Illustrious Rivalry on Sunday Night

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the best rivalries in the NFL, outside of a divisional matchup, is the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. The amount of exciting games these two teams have compiled together is why this rivalry is such a coveted one. 

From the “The Catch II” in the 1998 wild card round to the 2012 divisional round where Colin Kaepernick destroyed the Packers. 

That is just two of the many games that have been etched in football lore. The 49ers and Packers have a long history of phenomenal games that will get a new addition come Sunday night. This game will rekindle the illustrious rivalry between them now that they’re both among the elite teams in the league again.

Now most of the legendary games played have been in the postseason. Nevertheless, Sunday night has a chance to replicate a playoff atmosphere. After all, this game does have playoff seeding implications as the Packers are only a game back of the 49ers. It is quite surreal that the 49ers started the season at 8-0, yet the gap between them and the rest of the NFC was small. 

The NFL made a great call by flexing this game into primetime on Sunday night football. Every time the 49ers and Packers meet it always turns out to be a thriller. Even last season's matchup was one for the books and both of the teams were not nearly as talented as they are now. The 49ers rolled out C.J. Beathard against the Packers in Green Bay, yet it still turned into an exciting matchup that went down to the wire. The Packers ended up winning that game 33-30.

This is going to be another must watch for football fans just like Monday night football between the 49ers and Seahawks. Both of these teams combined winning percentage is the highest of any of their previous matchups via David Lombardi of The Athletic. Whenever the 49ers and Packers have been involved in a hyped up matchup, the 49ers have been the ones to come out on top in recent memory. 

Most of those games were played at Candlestick Park, which makes Sunday night the first time Levi’s Stadium will host an exciting battle between them. This game is poised to be big time. It involves two of the greatest franchises in the NFL who are currently on top with the entire nation watching. There is no doubt that this game will give off playoff vibes to ensure that it will rekindle this illustrious rivalry. 

Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Stoked for this game. Will Kittle be back? Sure have missed his impact.

