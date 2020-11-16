SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers Place Arik Armstead on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Grant Cohn

A forgettable season for Arik Armstead just got worse.

On Monday, the 49ers placed Armstead on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, meaning Armstead either tested positive for the coronavirus or was in close contact without someone else who tested positive.

Either way, Armstead now must quarantine.

This offseason, Armstead signed a five year, $85 million contract extension -- the 49ers kept him instead of DeForest Buckner, who was the leader of the defense. Armstead was coming off a career-season during which he recorded 10 sacks. But he is not a leader, nor has he been able to replicate last season’s production. He has just 1.5 sacks this season -- tied for third-most on the 49ers. And he hasn’t touched a quarterback since Week 4. He has reverted to the player he was before 2019.

Still, the 49ers need Armstead on the field if they’re going to make a last-gasp run to the playoffs.

So if Armstead had to go on the Reserve/COVID-19, now is a good time because the 49ers have a bye week, meaning there won’t be any practices for Armstead to miss. Instead of going on a relaxing vacation, he’ll have to hole up in a hotel room, which won’t be fun. But at least he won’t miss time on task with his team.

And if he tests negative by next week, he’ll be back on the practice field next Wednesday and won’t miss any games.

Stay tuned for more information about Armstead. The 49ers have Monday off. Kyle Shanahan will address the media on Tuesday.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

San Francisco 49ers Monday Musings: Week 10

Here are the day-after takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jack Hammer

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 10 Answered

The answers to the five burning questions that determined the outcome between the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

Jack Hammer

San Francisco 49ers 13, New Orleans Saints 27: Grades

Here are the San Francisco 49ers grades for their 27-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Grant Cohn

49ers Show Resilience in 27-13 Week 10 Loss Against Saints

You have to give the 49ers some credit in their 27-13 Week 10 loss against the Saints

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Grant Cohn

Prop bets for 49ers-Saints game

Here are the best prop-best angles for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Tony Farmer

Can Brandon Aiyuk Have Success Against Marshon Lattimore?

Analyzing whether San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk will succeed against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 49ers have a Real Chance to Beat the Saints

Win or lose, here's why the game against the New Orleans Saints will propel the San Francisco 49ers to the playoffs.

Grant Cohn

Betting Angles for 49ers-Saints

Here are the relevant betting angles for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Tony Farmer

Three Keys For an Upset Win for the 49ers over the Saints

With everything against them, here are three keys to a 49ers win against the Saints Sunday afternoon heading into their bye week.

Vincent Saglimbeni