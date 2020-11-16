49ers Place Arik Armstead on Reserve/COVID-19 List

A forgettable season for Arik Armstead just got worse.

On Monday, the 49ers placed Armstead on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, meaning Armstead either tested positive for the coronavirus or was in close contact without someone else who tested positive.

Either way, Armstead now must quarantine.

This offseason, Armstead signed a five year, $85 million contract extension -- the 49ers kept him instead of DeForest Buckner, who was the leader of the defense. Armstead was coming off a career-season during which he recorded 10 sacks. But he is not a leader, nor has he been able to replicate last season’s production. He has just 1.5 sacks this season -- tied for third-most on the 49ers. And he hasn’t touched a quarterback since Week 4. He has reverted to the player he was before 2019.

Still, the 49ers need Armstead on the field if they’re going to make a last-gasp run to the playoffs.

So if Armstead had to go on the Reserve/COVID-19, now is a good time because the 49ers have a bye week, meaning there won’t be any practices for Armstead to miss. Instead of going on a relaxing vacation, he’ll have to hole up in a hotel room, which won’t be fun. But at least he won’t miss time on task with his team.

And if he tests negative by next week, he’ll be back on the practice field next Wednesday and won’t miss any games.

Stay tuned for more information about Armstead. The 49ers have Monday off. Kyle Shanahan will address the media on Tuesday.