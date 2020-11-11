49ers Place Jaquiski Tartt on Injured Reserve

Jaquiskit Tartt may have played his final game with the 49ers.

The 49ers placed Tartt on Injured Reserve with turf toe on Wednesday, and there is no timetable for his return. And if the 49ers keep losing, there will be no incentive for him to return, because he will be a free agent next offseason and the 49ers most likely won’t re-sign him. So they have to play their younger safeties, and Tartt has to get healthy for free agency.

If Tartt indeed has no future in Santa Clara, here’s what he accomplished in six seasons with the 49ers:

Tartt played 66 games. He also missed 23 games with injuries, and could miss the final seven of this season as well. Which means he might miss 30 games in six seasons, or five per season. Not good.

When Tartt was healthy, he recorded 301 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Not great. Some team most likely will pay him big money this coming offseason just to have him misdiagnose plays and get injured.

Oh well. We tried to warn them.

MORE INJURY NEWS

- Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Richard Sherman did not practice Wednesday, and it seems unlikely any of them will play Sunday against the Saints, which is a smart decision. No reason for the 49ers to rush injured players back for a game they probably will lose anyway. Let the injured players rest one more week, then the 49ers will get a bye. Then they should be healthy and ready to make a playoff push starting Week 12.

- Kendrick Bourne recently tested negative for Covid-19. Meaning he initially tested positive, then tested negative twice, then tested positive again and now has tested negative again. If he keeps testing negative throughout the week, the 49ers hope he’ll be cleared to play against the Saints.