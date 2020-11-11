SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers Place Jaquiski Tartt on Injured Reserve

Grant Cohn

Jaquiskit Tartt may have played his final game with the 49ers.

The 49ers placed Tartt on Injured Reserve with turf toe on Wednesday, and there is no timetable for his return. And if the 49ers keep losing, there will be no incentive for him to return, because he will be a free agent next offseason and the 49ers most likely won’t re-sign him. So they have to play their younger safeties, and Tartt has to get healthy for free agency.

If Tartt indeed has no future in Santa Clara, here’s what he accomplished in six seasons with the 49ers:

Tartt played 66 games. He also missed 23 games with injuries, and could miss the final seven of this season as well. Which means he might miss 30 games in six seasons, or five per season. Not good.

When Tartt was healthy, he recorded 301 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Not great. Some team most likely will pay him big money this coming offseason just to have him misdiagnose plays and get injured.

Oh well. We tried to warn them.

MORE INJURY NEWS

- Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Richard Sherman did not practice Wednesday, and it seems unlikely any of them will play Sunday against the Saints, which is a smart decision. No reason for the 49ers to rush injured players back for a game they probably will lose anyway. Let the injured players rest one more week, then the 49ers will get a bye. Then they should be healthy and ready to make a playoff push starting Week 12.

- Kendrick Bourne recently tested negative for Covid-19. Meaning he initially tested positive, then tested negative twice, then tested positive again and now has tested negative again. If he keeps testing negative throughout the week, the 49ers hope he’ll be cleared to play against the Saints.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Trent Taylor Should Retire

Here's why San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor should retire.

Grant Cohn

Trade Of Deforest Buckner Bad For 49ers In More Ways Than One

Trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts was a bad move for the San Francisco 49ers in more ways than one.

Jack Hammer

The 49ers' Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of 2020

Here are the San Francisco 49ers' biggest surprises and disappointments of 2020.

Grant Cohn

Trading Away DeForest Buckner is STILL the Right Decision for the 49ers

Being a below .500 team has put the San Francisco 49ers under a microscope. One of their moves that is being dissected again is the trade of DeForest Buckner.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Should the 49ers Sign or Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo's Replacement?

A debate about whether the 49ers should sign or trade for Jimmy Garoppolo's replacement in 2021.

Grant Cohn

49ers can take Advantage of High Horse Saints

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers can take advantage of the New Orleans Saints and their high horse.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Place Kendrick Bourne on Reserve/COVID-19 List (Again)

The 49ers announced they have placed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the Reserve/COVID-19 List for the second time.

Grant Cohn

49ers Playoff Hopes Still Alive

Here's why there is still hope for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Jack Hammer

Richie James Jr. Takes the 49ers Offense to Another Level

Here's how wide receiver Richie James Jr. takes the San Francisco 49ers offense to another level.

Grant Cohn

Can the 49ers Still win the NFC West?

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers still can win the NFC West.

Jose Luis Sanchez III