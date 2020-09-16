SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers Place Richard Sherman on Injured Reserve

Grant Cohn

The hits keep coming.

The 49ers will place cornerback Richard Sherman on the Injured Reserve List on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who did not report the exact injury, but said it’s related to Sherman’s leg.

Sherman joins wide receiver Deebo Samuel on IR -- Samuel has a broken foot and will be out until Week 4 at the earliest. Sherman will be out until Week 5 at the earliest, although it’s unclear when he’ll return.

Sherman, 32, ruptured his Achilles in 2017 and has had surgeries on both Achilles tendons during his career. During training camp this year, Sherman appeared to injure his ankle during warmups with the other defensive backs when he tripped over his feet. He stayed on the ground for three or four minutes and seemed concerned. John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all walked over to check on Sherman -- they seemed concerned. But Sherman popped up eventually and insisted on finishing practice. He clearly was in pain, but he gutted it out.

No idea if that incident is related to the reason the 49ers placed him on IR, or if something else happened to Sherman.

Either way, the 49ers have serious injury issues at two positions -- cornerback and wide receiver.

Week 2 against the Jets, the 49ers’ starting cornerbacks likely will be Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon. Not ideal. And their starting wide receivers probably will be Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis for the second week in a row, while Mohamed Sanu likely will become the No. 3 receiver. Again, not ideal. Plus, George Kittle likely will play through a sprained knee. He may be ineffective.

The 49ers can’t afford to lose to the Jets and start the season 0-2. And they shouldn’t lose to the Jets and start the season 0-2. But without Sherman and Samuel, who knows what will happen?

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers 20, Cardinals 24: Grades

Here are the San Francisco 49ers position-by-position grades following their 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

by

JohnnyFly

Why the 49ers Should Trade for Detroit WR Marvin Jones

Here's why the 49ers should trade for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones.

Maverick Pallack

by

GSZ

49ers Sign Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu

The 49ers reportedly have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is now Spider-Man Jimmy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback has undergone a metamorphosis and now is Spider-Man Jimmy.

Crystal Scuor

by

Vancity_49ers

How Kyle Shanahan Rationalizes the 49ers Loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Here's how head coach Kyle Shanahan rationalizes the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

by

deep9er

Jimmy Garoppolo Woes see 49ers Lose to Cardinals 24-20 in Week 1

Sloppy. Sloppy. Sloppy.That is really all you can say about the 49ers' loss against the Cardinals.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

Don't Hit The Panic Button On Jimmy Garoppolo Just Yet

Here's why not to panic about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo just yet.

Jack Hammer

by

MR.60

Does Jimmy Garoppolo Deserve All the 49ers Blame?

Here's why Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't deserve all the blame for the 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Marco Martinez

by

Sscl

49ers Could Feel Forced to Play an Injured George Kittle Against Jets

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers may be forced to play injured tight end George Kittle against the New York Jets.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five Takeaways From 49ers 24-20 Week 1 Loss to Cardinals

Here are five big takeaway from the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Cardinals.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

49ersMagic