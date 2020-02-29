All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Post-Combine Wide Receivers: Three Risers and Fallers

Matt Holder

With the NFL Combine underway, NFL Draft season is officially in full swing. 

Emmanuel Sanders will likely play for another team next season, which will leave the San Francisco 49ers with a big need at Wide Receiver. Luckily, this wideout class is rather deep and with the Underwear Olympics officially in the books for the position, it’s time to take a look at whose stock is rising and falling.

Rising

Denzel Mims

The rise of Denzel Mims really started about a month ago at the Senior Bowl. He put on a show in Mobile by displaying some impressive speed and ability to go up and high point the ball, and this Thursday reinforced those skills.

Mims ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds which ranked third among wide receivers and his 38.5-inch vertical jump was good enough to finish in a tie for eighth-best. Measuring in at 6’3” with 33.875-inch arms and having the fastest three-cone time didn’t hurt either. Between the Senior Bowl and the Combine, look for the Baylor product to start skyrocketing up draft boards, if he hasn’t already.

Chase Claypool

Before this week, there was talk about Chase Claypool potentially transitioning to tight end at the next level. At 6’4” and 238 pounds he certainly has the frame to make the switch, but his impressive showing in Indy may have NFL coaches and general managers seconding guessing that conversion.

The former Fighting Irishman clocked the seventh-fastest 40-time among receivers at 4.42 seconds and nearly jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a 40.5-inch vertical jump which was the fourth-highest among wideouts. In case anyone is wondering, the top marks for tight ends in those events were 4.49 seconds and 37 inches. Even Claypool’s bench press was impressive as he put up 19 reps which would rank seventh if he made the position change.

At the end of the day, his versatility and outstanding testing will certainly make him a coveted prospect in late April.

Justin Jefferson

Maybe it’s because there was so much talent around him at LSU, but Justin Jefferson has been somewhat under the radar to this point. It’s tough to stand out when you’re on a team that features the number one overall pick at quarterback, a top-five running back prospect, and the other wide receiver wins the Biletnikoff Award. 

However, the spotlight was finally focused on Jefferson this weekend and he shined about as bright as he could.

He ended up running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash which was good enough to place him in the top 10 among wideouts. A time like that will make his 111 catches, 1,540 yards, and 15 touchdowns in 2019 look even more impressive and potentially, put him into the late first-round pick discussion. Who knows, maybe the National Champion will be wearing Red and Gold next season.

Falling

Laviska Shenault

Heading into the combine, many felt Laviska Shenault would thrive in this environment and potentially climb up a few draft boards. The slot receiver displayed a lot of speed and athleticism at the University of Colorado which typically is magnified in Indianapolis. However, a poor 40-yard dash time and an injury prevented that from happening.

Shenault was clocked at 4.58 seconds in the 40 which ranked tied for 32nd out of the 45 wide receivers who participated in the event. That’s not exactly the cushion-breaking speed that he showed in Boulder.

An injury forced the playmaker to sit out every drill other than the bench press, in which he posted a respectable 17 reps. It was initially reported that the ailment won’t require surgery and shouldn’t have any lingering effects. However, it was revealed today that Shenault would indeed undergo surgery to repair a core muscle.

Shenault had some injury concerns in college and this only adds more fuel to the fire. Between the injury and underwhelming 40-time, expect teams to proceed with caution when it comes to the former Buffalo.

Jalen Reagor

This weekend started off well for Jalen Reagor. He added some much-needed weight by getting up to 206 pounds and many people, including myself, were very excited to see what he could do with the extra mass. Unfortunately, the former Horned Frog was rather disappointing.

In college, Reagor showed some dynamic speed and great after-the-catch ability, however, the extra pounds appeared to slow him down at the combine. He ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash which was closer to the middle of the pack than many expected. 

The TCU product’s straight-line speed wasn’t terrible, but his 7.31 three-cone time was the third-worst among receivers who participated in the drill.

Reagor’s tape speaks for itself but at his pro day next month, he’ll have to show that he can carry the extra weight a little better. Otherwise, his draft stock might continue to drop, which actually could end up being a good thing for San Francisco.

Tee Higgins

Over the past few months, Tee Higgins’ status as one of the top wide receivers in this draft class has come into question. Primarily because he’s not viewed as a top-tier athlete, or at least not on the same level as some of the other wideouts. The combine could have been the perfect opportunity for Higgins to prove the doubters wrong, but he opted to sit out of all the drills. 

The former Clemson Tiger cited the lack of time to prepare due to the quick turnaround from the National Championship Game as the reason for his decision. While that’s a legitimate excuse since that contest was only six weeks ago, seeing Justin Jefferson handle the same situation perfectly fine doesn’t exactly work in Higgins’ favor. 

Ultimately, the Clemson product had a chance to prove some of the narratives surrounding him wrong and instead, he balked at the opportunity.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Cornerback

While the position is still relatively strong, the 49ers need to address cornerback this offseason and it all starts with free agency. Here are three cost effective options for the 49ers to consider at cornerback.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

49ers may be Mexico Bound Next Season

49ers General Manager John Lynch could be getting his wish of playing in Mexico City next season. The Arizona Cardinals are officially set to host a regular season game there, which means the 49ers are very well a potential opponent.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five Overlooked 49ers From 2019

The 49ers’ 2019-2020 season was one of their best in recent history, coming just six minutes shy of a Super Bowl title. To get to the Super Bowl, teams need production from up and down the roster.

Maverick Pallack

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers Always Believed Raheem Mostert was More Than Special Teamer

One of the greatest stories from the 2019 season for the San Francisco 49ers was the emergence of running back Raheem Mostert. From journeyman to high-caliber starter. The 49ers always knew running back Raheem Mostert was a special player.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Five Players 49ers Should Cut to Free up Cap Space

It is no secret that the 49ers are also looking to get extensions for George Kittle and DeForest Buckner done this year. As a result, creating cap room should be a priority for San Francisco, and here we look at five players the 49ers should cut this offseason.

nicholasmcgee

49ers' Draft Spot Puts Them in Precarious Situation

One of the limited downsides of the 49ers making the Super Bowl is that they will be picking 31st overall in the first round of the NFL draft in Las Vegas. It is a complete role reversal from last years draft where the 49ers were picking second overall.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Report: 49ers Offensive Coaches did not Attend On-Field Workouts

Interviews with prospects at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis is apparently all the 49ers’ coaching staff needed yesterday. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that the offensive staff did not attend last night's on-field workouts.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Richard Sherman Reveals he Voted Against New CBA Proposal

Some of the player reps have taken to twitter to shed light on where their vote went. One of their players was San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who revealed he voted against the new CBA proposal along with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers: Four Free agents to Avoid

With such limited salary cap space, the 49ers will have to look for players they can get on a cheap deal or a player that desires to be on a contender. Some of these players will make for great fits, while others will not benefit the team.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Kyle Shanahan Advocates 49ers Scrimmage in Cabo

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has spent the last couple of weeks in vacation mode following the conclusion of the 2019 season. It was much needed rest and recovery after a long and draining season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III