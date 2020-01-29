All49ers
49ers Practice Report: Tevin Coleman Elevated to Limited Participant

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The latest practice report from the San Francisco 49ers as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs has three players listed as limited participants. Those players are Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). 

Both Alexander and Tartt have been limited for the last few weeks since they returned from injury. Tartt has been wearing the blue no-contact jersey at practice since irritating his rib against the Packers. It’s just standard protocol when it comes to their status. There should be no concern regarding their availability when it comes to the Super Bowl on Sunday. 

As for Coleman, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the nfc championship, today marked his first practice where he saw some action. Last week, Coleman was restricted to sideline work as he worked on recovering from his injury. With him being elevated as a limited participant, it puts him on the right track to playing on Sunday. 

I don’t think it would be shocking to see Coleman available since this is for the Lombardi trophy. In fact, I fully expect him to be active for the game. If this were any other contest, surely he would be inactive. It’s all a matter of pain tolerance for him. 

Outside of these three players, the San Francisco 49ers are as healthy as they can be. Something that could not have been said just over a month ago. This comes at a critical moment for them with the chance to hoist their sixth Lombardi trophy. 

Today was just the first of three practice sessions for the 49ers who will wrap it up come Friday. The Chiefs will also be healthy entering Sunday as of today with none of their players being listed as a limited participant. 

