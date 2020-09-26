SI.com
49ers Promote JaMycal Hasty to Active Roster

Grant Cohn

 Finally, we get to see one of the most exciting players from 49ers training camp.

The 49ers called up undrafted rookie running back JaMycal Hasty from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. The Niners also called up center Hroniss Grassu and linebacker Joe Walker.

All three could play against the Giants, but Hasty in particular could have a significant role.

The 49ers’ top-two running backs are hurt and will miss Sunday’s game -- Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman both have knee injuries. Plus, the starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, is out with a high-ankle sprain.

Without Garoppolo, the 49ers obviously would love to run the ball as much as possible. But the current starting running back, Jerick McKinnon, missed the past two seasons with a knee injury and never has been a featured back in his life -- he was a quarterback in college. He might not be ready to handle more than 15 touches in a game. And five of those touches could be catches -- he’s a good receiver and a vital member of the passing game.

McKinnon’s backup, Jeff Wilson Jr., is an effective short-yardage runner, but not explosive in the open field. He may not merit more than 10 or 12 carries in the game.

So if the 49ers run 30 times, which usually is their goal, Hasty could get 10 to 12 carries as well.

Hasty is similar to McKinnon -- extremely quick, with the ability to make jump cuts between the tackles. Plus they’re good receivers. The 49ers may use them interchangeably on Sunday.

