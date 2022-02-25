Report: 49ers QB Coach Rich Scangarello is Leaving for the University of Kentucky

49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello is now the eighth coach to leave the 49ers, but his departure is the least worrisome.

Another day, another instance a 49ers coach is poached away.

This time it is quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello on the move. Scangarello is leaving the 49ers to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

In case you weren't keeping track, Scangarello leaving now puts the tally mark at eight for coaches who have departed the 49ers. Of all the coaches that have taken their leave of the 49ers, Scangarello is certainly one of the most replaceable. If you look at his body work, there isn't a single quarterback that you can accredit him to as developing.

Usually when a quarterbacks coach leaves after spending only one season with a rookie quarterback, it could be detrimental to their growth as continuity is critical. However, this isn't the case with Scangarello. Lance will benefit from an actually useful coach.

Partly why I criticized the plan to sit Lance last season was he has no one who can help him one-on-one. Not only is it because the time to develop a backup is scarce, but Scangarello isn't the most effective guy to do so. This is a win for the 49ers and most importantly Lance to get someone new here.

The question is who will fill the vacant spot?

You always have to look internally with the 49ers as that is typically where they will consider first. Pass game specialist Bobby Slowik could take on the role as he has experience working hands on with quarterbacks. Then there is also John Beck who is an offseason quarterback trainer and someone that Lance worked with last year and even now.

Whichever route the 49ers go here, they'll have easily have an instant upgrade.