The 49ers got some good news and some questionable news Friday afternoon.

The good news: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and linebacker Dre Greenlaw both will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The questionable news: Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel both are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 2 against the New York Jets and left that game at halftime. But he practiced all three days this week -- a sign that he’s healthy enough to play.

“Each day it got better,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s injured ankle. “Never felt too sore the next day. We needed to hear that today and see him out there today. We feel good to go and he’ll be starting Sunday.”

But it’s not clear who Garoppolo will play with.

Mostert still isn’t 100-percent recovered from his knee injury. “He got a little bit more work today,” Shanahan said. “He was able to get through it. We didn’t put him through everything. Really want to see how that responds tomorrow, how he wakes up tomorrow and how he feels on Sunday.

In addition, Deebo Samuel has a non-Covid-related illness and might not play. “Just a little achy,” Shanahan said. “I think he might have had a fever at night. If you have symptoms, you’re automatically out of the building for at least two days, because you need to pass two tests to confirm it’s not Covid. And anyone who has been around you also needs to be out for those two days. We’re going to have to deal with that stuff as it goes. We’re going to have to get some luck with it.”

Finally, if Garoppolo suffers another injury against the Dolphins, his backup will be C.J. Beathard, not Nick Mullens.

“I tried to put it in perspective with Nick,” Shanahan said. “He didn’t have his best game. C.J. has been there before. Jimmy has been there before. Nick just had a rough game. I think he played better than it looked -- it’s never as bad as it seems. But that’s the life of a backup. C.J. did some real good things for us, played through a number of games injured, couldn’t go one night versus Oakland and Nick came in and seized his opportunity and C.J. hasn’t gotten a chance since then because of that.”

Hopefully for the 49ers sake, Beathard’s next chance won’t come this Sunday.