September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
Search

Trey Lance Ditches Finger Brace But Still Isn't Throwing

The 49ers don't play until Sunday, so there's no need to risk reinjury five days away from the game.
Author:
Publish date:

SANTA CLARA -- This is good news.

During practice on Monday, Trey Lance did not wear a brace on the index finger he broke last Sunday in the 49ers preseason finale against the Raiders. 

Last week, Lance wore a stiff brace and a bandage on the finger and didn't throw a football. Instead, he worked on his footwork. On Monday, he still didn't throw a football, and instead he worked on his footwork, but at least his finger seemed healthier. So that's progress.

Here's what general manager John Lynch said a few days ago about Lance's recovery timeline:

"I think it's trending in the right direction. The swelling is coming down. Monday was kind of the optimistic (return date). I promise you this -- we'll do right by Trey and have him in a good place before he's back out there. We certainly would love to have him available on Monday. I can promise you this about Trey as well. He does everything he can to get well, and he's working hard at that right now."

According to Lynch, it was optimistic to expect Lance to throw on Monday -- that would have been an expedited recovery. And the 49ers don't play until Sunday, so there's no need to risk reinjury five days away from the game. 

It's possible Lance's finger is 100 percent healthy and the 49ers were being careful with him. Or it's possible he's still recovering and won't play at all Week 1.

We'll have a better idea Wednesday. If the 49ers clear Lance to throw in that practice, he certainly could play and even start Week 1 against the Lance. If they don't clear him to throw by then, they probably won't let him throw much if at all this Sunday.

Big test on Wednesday.

Check out the video below of Lance's Monday practice.

My Post (56)
News

Trey Lance Ditches Finger Brace But Still Isn't Throwing

My Post (48)
News

Will Raheem Mostert Have Over or Under 700.5 Rushing Yards?

My Post (85)
News

Dee Ford Says the 49ers Will Put Him on a Pitch Count for Week 1

USATSI_15392122
News

49ers Sign Cornerback Josh Norman

USATSI_16560478_168390361_lowres
News

What the 49ers Defense Will Do to the Lions Offense Week 1

My Post (48)
News

What to Know About the 14 UDFAs on the 49ers 53-Man Roster

USATSI_14755531_168390361_lowres
News

Is a Punt Returner Being Overblown with the 49ers?

USATSI_16650385
News

Trey Lance Needs to be the 49ers Starting Quarterback