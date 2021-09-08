Trey Lance Likely to Play Against the Detroit Lions

"I was told that he's going to be fine," Ian Rapoport said.

SANTA CLARA -- All indications point to Trey Lance playing Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. How much he'll play is another story.

Lance threw passes Wednesday during practice for the first time since he broke his index finger during the preseason finale more than a week ago. And while the 49ers listed him as a limited participant for practice, he wasn't limited during the portions the media watched.

And today on KNBR, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he expects Lance will play Sunday in Detroit.

"I was told that he's going to be fine," Rapoport said. "No indication that I've received has said that he will miss Week 1. I guess anything is possible and an injury could be worse than anticipated. I was just told that he will be OK, so I am operating under that assumption until I am shown otherwise."

Lance almost certainly won't start Week 1 -- head coach Kyle Shanahan still hasn't named a starting quarterback, but Jimmy Garoppolo said Wednesday that he be in the huddle for the first play of the season.

Still, Lance probably will play at least a little bit. He's certainly healthy enough to hand the ball off, or keep it and run himself. And if Wednesday's practice is an indicator, he's healthy enough to throw as well.

The 49ers are playing mind games with the Lions. The Lions don't know how much Lance will play or what he'll do, but they'll have to prepare as if he's the starter, just in case.

Check out this video of Lance throwing and judge his readiness yourself.