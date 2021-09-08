September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
Search

Trey Lance Likely to Play Against the Detroit Lions

"I was told that he's going to be fine," Ian Rapoport said.
Author:
Publish date:

SANTA CLARA -- All indications point to Trey Lance playing Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. How much he'll play is another story.

Lance threw passes Wednesday during practice for the first time since he broke his index finger during the preseason finale more than a week ago. And while the 49ers listed him as a limited participant for practice, he wasn't limited during the portions the media watched.

And today on KNBR, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he expects Lance will play Sunday in Detroit.

"I was told that he's going to be fine," Rapoport said. "No indication that I've received has said that he will miss Week 1. I guess anything is possible and an injury could be worse than anticipated. I was just told that he will be OK, so I am operating under that assumption until I am shown otherwise."

Lance almost certainly won't start Week 1 -- head coach Kyle Shanahan still hasn't named a starting quarterback, but Jimmy Garoppolo said Wednesday that he be in the huddle for the first play of the season.

Still, Lance probably will play at least a little bit. He's certainly healthy enough to hand the ball off, or keep it and run himself. And if Wednesday's practice is an indicator, he's healthy enough to throw as well.

The 49ers are playing mind games with the Lions. The Lions don't know how much Lance will play or what he'll do, but they'll have to prepare as if he's the starter, just in case.

Check out this video of Lance throwing and judge his readiness yourself.

USATSI_16651060_168390361_lowres
News

Trey Lance Likely to Play Against the Detroit Lions

My Post (86)
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Will Be the 49ers Week 1 Starter

USATSI_16650080
News

49ers Injury Updates: Jalen Hurd is an Injured Reserve Candidate

My Post (75)
News

Week 1: 49ers Best and Worst Case Scenarios

My Post (65)
News

Channeling Coach Kyle Writing A Letter To Grant Cohn

My Post (14)
News

Kyle Shanahan Must Break Week 1 Stigma

My Post (15)
News

San Francisco 49ers 2021 Season Preview

My Post (56)
News

Trey Lance Ditches Finger Brace But Still Isn't Throwing