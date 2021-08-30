Trey Lance Out 7 Days with Broken Finger

Maybe this explains Trey Lance's errant, wobbly passes this Sunday against the Raiders.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Lance suffered a microfracture in his finger against the Raiders and will miss the next seven days, because he can't take snaps while the injury heals. But he essentially will miss only two practices -- Wednesday and Thursday. He should return for next week's practices in the lead up to the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Here's what Shanahan said about Lance's broken finger Monday on a conference call with local reporters.

SHANAHAN: "We ended up getting more imaging on Trey. He ended up having a small chip on his finger, so he's going to be out about seven days."

Q: Is that his thumb?

SHANAHAN: "I'm not going to get into which finger it is. One of his five."

Q: Can you explain what a chipped finger is, or at least your understanding of it?

SHANAHAN: "It wasn't bothering him much. He thought it was just jammed on the helmet. Then when you got all the images on it -- they showed it to me -- there's a microchip of a bone that's off. He chipped it, which is a small chip fracture, which is a worse than a jam, which is why it's not going to just heal on its own. He can't take snaps and do all that stuff right now. We just have to rest it for seven days they say, and that should make it heal. Hopefully he'll be good next Monday when we get into practice."