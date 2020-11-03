SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Jimmy Garoppolo's Ankle Could Require Surgery

Grant Cohn

Jimmy Garoppolo re-injured his high-ankle sprain Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He may need surgery to repair it, and most likely will go on Injured Reserve. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made all of this clear Tuesday on a video conference.

“He essentially had a whole new (high-ankle sprain) on the same foot,” Shanahan explained. “When you have those high-ankle sprains, you re-injure them a lot. But it was a different way that he did it, so he basically did it all over again in a different way. It’s usually four to six weeks with high-ankle sprains. It is worse than the last one. That’s why surgery is an option. We’re just getting different doctors’ opinions now. Whatever is best for him is obviously what we’ll decide. If he does need the surgery, it will be all year. If not, then hoping six weeks, get a chance to get back at the end of the season.”

Garoppolo initially injured his ankle Week 2 against the New York Jets, then missed the 49ers’ next two games. After an embarrassing home loss to Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night football, Shanahan rushed Garoppolo back into the lineup before he was fully healthy.

“We felt he was able to go in there and at least protect himself and make the throws,” Shanahan said. “We felt good about that. I thought it was affecting how it was throwing in the game (against the Dolphins), so we took him out. But then he looked really good in practice for the last two weeks, also thought he looked pretty good in the games for the next two weeks following that. That’s why when he went down (against the Seahawks), we thought it was just what happens with high-ankle sprains, which happens to everybody. Once you come back from it after a month, you do stuff almost every quarter on it.

“I personally had one my senior year in college. I did it in training camp, and it affected me for two years. Those things do linger. That’s why I thought he had a chance to go back in the game. But he re-injured it, did it completely worse and it was a whole new thing rolling it the way he did. That’s why it’s a little more serious. I don’t regret bringing him back. Obviously the way the Miami game went, if I could have seen that before the game I could have avoided bringing him back. I thought he gave us a real good chance to win and we didn’t think he was risking injury.”

Now, the Garoppolo Era might be over in Santa Clara. If he has surgery and misses the rest of the season, he might never play another game for the 49ers -- they can release or trade Garoppolo in 2021, and might have to if they need salary-cap space, because he's expensive and injury prone.

“That’s a big part of football, when it comes to the salary cap,” Shanahan said. “That’s the business part. I do know football business, and when it comes into play with the salary cap, taking into account what players that allows you to have, what it doesn’t -- that stuff you’re always thinking about. That goes into a lot of decisions. You bring up Jimmy -- it’s not just him, it’s everyone on our team. It’s how do you put a whole team together? That’s some of the hard decisions you have to make."

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

San Francisco 49ers Cut Dante Pettis

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have released wide receiver Dante Pettis.

Grant Cohn

3 Thoughts From the 49ers' Disappointing 37-27 Loss at Seattle

Three thoughts from the San Francisco 49ers 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Maverick Pallack

Week 8: San Francisco 49ers Studs and Duds

Here were the San Francisco 49ers studs and duds during their 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Nick_Newman

49ers Tight End George Kittle to Miss Eight Weeks with Broken Foot

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will miss the next eight weeks with a broken foot.

Grant Cohn

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Out Indefinitely

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out indefinitely with a high-ankle sprain.

Grant Cohn

Time For The 49ers To Move On From Jimmy Garoppolo

Here's why it's time for the San Francisco 49ers to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jack Hammer

49ers Trade LB Kwon Alexander to the Saints

The San Francisco 49ers are trading linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers 27, Seattle Seahawks 37: Grades

Here are the grades for the San Francisco 49ers 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Grant Cohn

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 8 Answered

Here are the answers to the five questions that determined why the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 37-27.

Jack Hammer

49ers' Offense Humiliated in 37-27 Week 8 Loss to Seahawks

It does not get more embarrassing than that for the San Francisco 49ers as their offense was humiliated in their 37-27 week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jose Luis Sanchez III