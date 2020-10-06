49ers Release Mohamed Sanu

Mohamed, we hardly knew you.

On Tuesday, the 49ers released veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu less than three weeks after they signed him, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Sanu’s legendary career with the 49ers lasted three games. He caught one pass for a whopping nine yards. It was one of the greatest nine-yard catches in 49ers history. One day we’ll describe it to our grandchildren.

Releasing Sanu doesn’t necessarily mean he’s gone for good. The 49ers can sign him to the practice squad if he doesn’t sign elsewhere. And why would he sign elsewhere? He was a free agent just a couple weeks ago and no one wanted him. So the 49ers probably can get him if they need him.

And they don’t particularly need him. He’s not as good as Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel or Kendrick Bourne, the receivers who get most of the playing time. Sanu probably is better than Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis, but those two don’t play much and are younger and theoretically have more potential, considering Sanu is 31.

I just feel bad for the two 49ers faithful who bought red-and-gold Sanu jerseys. Maybe they can trade them in for store credit.

NOTES

49ers nickelback K’Waun Williams has a rare form of an ACL sprain, according to Rapoport, and will miss just the next three games. The 49ers placed Williams on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon but did not disclose the extent of the injury. So this is good news. While Williams is out, Jamar Taylor most likely will be the 49ers nickelback.