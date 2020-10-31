SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers @ Seahawks Odds and Predictions

Nick_Newman

Spread: 49ers + 3 / Seahawks -3

Over/Under: 53

Analysis: The 49ers and Seahawks don’t have a lot in common. However, in this particular matchup, they do. What similarity do they share you ask? Injury. Going into this game, both teams are decimated by the injury bug.

Most notably, the 49ers will be without starters Deebo Samuel and Jaquiski Tartt. The team could also be without Kwon Alexander and Jimmie Ward. Meanwhile for the Seahawks, they will be without corner Shaquill Griffin. There is also the strong possibility that safety Jamal Adams, and running backs Carlos Hyde, Chris Carson, and Travis Homer all miss this game as well.

Injuries aside, the 49ers are the more balanced team in this game. They feature a top 10 offense (ranked 8th) and defense (ranked 8th) in terms of Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA), while the Seahawks rank 2nd in offense, but 28th in defense.

Defensively for the 49ers, it’ll be tough to slow down the Seahawks’ high-octane offense. Through six games, Russell Wilson is averaging 263 passing yards and nearly three touchdowns per game. Last season against the 49ers, Wilson threw for 232 yards off 34 attempts in the first matchup, and threw for 233 yards off 40 attempts in the final matchup. In those two games, Wilson threw a total of 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. If the 49ers hold Wilson to those types of numbers, there is no doubt they will win this game.

Spread Prediction: 49ers cover the +3, and win the game (Moneyline Value: +125)

Analysis: The way Kyle Shanahan has called games the past two weeks is exactly how the game needs to be called against the Seahawks. Run the football, and throw the ball to George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk in space. There is absolutely no reason to go away from that identity.

It may be tempting to throw the ball downfield against the Seahawks mediocre secondary, but that strategy does not lead to maximizing the team’s chances of winning. With the exception of the Cardinals game, very rarely do the Seahawks and Wilson lose shootouts.

It’s difficult to control the tempo in the midst of a shootout, and it’s just not the 49ers’ style of football. Their best bet is to control the clock and the game in general, just like they’ve done the past two weeks.

So far this season, the 49ers are 4-3 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 4-2 against it. Last year, the road opponent in each matchup both won the game and covered the spread.

  • Week 10: Monday, November 11th
    • Favorite: 49ers - 6.5
    • Over/Under: 47
    • Final Score: Seahawks 27 - 49ers 24 (over)
  • Week 17: Sunday, December
    • Favorite: 49ers -3.5
    • Over/Under: 48
    • Final Score: 49ers 26 - Seahawks 21 (push)

I expect the 49ers to continue last year’s trend, and beat the Seahawks on the road.

Over/Under Prediction: Under

Last year, neither game went under the set total. I expect that to change, as I see this game going under. The 49ers’ defense has been playing extremely well the last couple of weeks, and generally they do a good job of slowing down Wilson.

The 49ers will be able to score their fair share of points in this one, and the Seahawks will manage to keep the game close. I have this game going just under 53, by ending in a point total of 52.

Final score prediction: 49ers 28 - Seahawks 24

SI Writer Predictions: 

Writer
Record
SF +3 / SEA -3 
Over/Under 53

Jose

9-5

SF +3 

Over

Maverick

9-5

SF +3

Under

Jack

9-5

SF +3 

Under

Marco

9-5

SF +3

Over

Grant

8-6 

SF +3 

Under

Leo

8-6

SF +3

Under

Nick

7-7

SF +3

Under

Follow me on Twitter: @NinerNick_22

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Prop Bets for 49ers-Seahawks game

Here are some juicy prop bets for the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Tony Farmer

49ers vs Seahawks: The Most Important Game of the Year

It's time to get your popcorn ready for the most anticipated game on the NFL season for 49ers fans.

Vinny Saglimbeni

Why the San Francisco 49ers will Beat the Seattle Seahawks

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Seattle Seahawks Week 8.

Grant Cohn

Jimmy Garoppolo can be Etched in 49ers Lore With a Win Against Seattle

Here's how Jimmy Garoppolo can etch his name in San Francisco 49ers lore with another win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 8 Game at Seattle

Here are the five players to watch when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks Week 8.

Maverick Pallack

Kyle Juszczyk Should be a Focal Point in 49ers Game Plan Against Seattle

Here's why fullback Kyle Juszczyk should be a focal point of the San Francisco 49ers game plan against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFC West Week 8 Preview

What to know about each NFC West matchup for Week 8.

Nick_Newman

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 8

Here are the five burning questions that will determine whether the San Francisco 49ers win Week 8.

Jack Hammer

Do the 49ers Read Grant Cohn's Articles?

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers almost certainly read Grant Cohn's articles.

Grant Cohn

How the 49ers can Shut Down the Seahawks No. 1 Rated Offense

Here's exactly what the San Francisco 49ers must do to shut down the Seattle Seahawks top-ranked offense.

Grant Cohn