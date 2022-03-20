49ers Should Add a Vertical Threat to Unlock the Offense

With Trey Lance taking over, the 49ers can now take shots deep. All they need is a vertical-threatening receiver.

Free agency has been slow for the 49ers.

Or at least in terms of adding starting caliber players. All they have done is reel in special teams players aside from Charvarius Ward. The second week of free agency is about to be entered, so perhaps the 49ers pick it up here.

If they do, the 49ers should look to add a vertical threat at receiver to unlock the offense.

With Trey Lance taking over, the offense now has new dynamics. They no longer have a quarterback to operate with who is limited. The thing to be excited most about with Lance isn't his mobility, but his arm talent. Lance can sling the pill out there, which opens up the playbook for Kyle Shanahan.

Now, the 49ers can take deep shots from a variety of looks. It makes them dangerous along with the element that Lance can move. Defenses will struggle between watching the receiver who can stretch the field and accounting for the multiple stars on the 49ers' offense. As soon as Lance takes a couple shots early in a game, a defense is already forced to think of it regardless if it connects or not.

Right now, the 49ers don't have that threat. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle could do it, but that isn't going to take the top off of a defense. They need someone who is a specialist in that category and a speedster.

Adding a vertical threat via the draft would seem the most logical considering it will be cost-effective and the countless options available. However, I am not sure that is the right course of action because of Kyle Shanahan. He does not have a fondness for rookies, and getting the playbook down will take time for a rookie even if they are just the vertically imposing receiver.

Free agency to me seems the best option in this case because a veteran who has made a living stretching the field should be able to step in easily. Someone like Will Fuller would suffice as he wouldn't cost much and would immediately be taken into account for given his reputation.

The 49ers should look into him or whoever else can fit this mold.