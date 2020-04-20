All49ers
The 49ers Should Cut Tevin Coleman

Grant Cohn

Apparently, the 49ers have had enough of running back Tevin Coleman.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday the 49ers will look to trade Coleman before the upcoming draft:

There’s a belief out there that some teams have held back veterans, anticipating that teams will be looking to fill needs with more experienced hands, given the potential difficulty in getting rookies ready to contribute right away with the likelihood the entire offseason program will be wiped out. Ex-Bears TE Trey Burton, finally cut this past week, was one such player. Bengals QB Andy Dalton was another we raised last week. Niners RB Tevin Coleman and Colts DB Quincy Wilson are two more who came across my desk this week. And if guys like these can’t be moved? It’s possible that a few guys like that get cut before teams start their virtual offseason programs next week.

If the 49ers can find a trade partner for Coleman, God love them. He's 27, he averaged just 4.0 yards per carry and is scheduled to make more than $4.8 million in 2020.

I expect the 49ers will not find a trade partner for Coleman. I expect they will release him, because he's both the most expensive and the worst running back the 49ers have. They should have cut him yesterday.

And while they're at it, the 49ers should go back in time and remove Coleman from the starting lineup of each of their games last season. Because every time the 49ers gave him the ball instead of Raheem Mostert or Matt Breida or Deebo Samuel or George Kittle, the 49ers did the opposition a favor. The Chiefs should have sent the 49ers a thank-you note for starting Coleman in the Super Bowl and making him split carries with Mostert.

Next season, the 49ers' running backs should be Mostert, Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr. That's a terrific trio. Mostert and Breida are faster, quicker and more efficient than Coleman, and Wilson is bigger, stronger and a better route runner than Coleman.

Time to cut bait.

