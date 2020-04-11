49ers Should Target WR Quartney Davis in Mid-Late Rounds

The 2020 wide receiver draft class contains a surplus of talent with a handful of first-round picks and plenty of options to go around on day two. Its why there have been suggestions that the 49ers should avoid drafting a receiver at pick No. 13.

One name that has started to generate some momentum up draft boards is Texas A & M wide receiver Quartney Davis. The former Aggies' pass-catcher displays a combination of detailed route-running, superb spacing awareness and dependable hands.

Davis has done well for himself during his time in Jimbo Fisher's offense, totaling 11 touchdowns in two years. But much more than what the stat sheet will provide, Davis has created significant intrigue from NFL circles due to his skillset in the short and intermediate routes. Davis is a footwork technician who can stop and start effectively in and out of his breaks, making him a difficult one to cover one-on-one.

While his talent is plentiful, Davis didn't just have his skills gifted to him. A lot of it was through the constant training so that he could be considered one of the best. Davis has trained a ton with renowned footwork specialist Rischad Whitfield, also known as "Footwork_King".

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis' pro day was eventually canceled because of health concerns throughout the country. As a result, Davis took to FaceTime and live video to share his private workout with NFL teams, according to Plex.

His 40-yard dash at the workout recorded a time in the 4.4’s, shaving roughly a full second off his time at the NFL Combine where he posted a 4.54.

So why should the 49ers entertain the idea of drafting Davis?

The 49ers are no slouch at the skill positions but they certainly are top-heavy when looking at the complexity of their pass-catchers from top to bottom. Davis brings the shiftiness that the 49ers receiving corps currently lacks. Not to mention the capability of blocking, which is a prerequisite for receivers to join the team.

Kyle Shanahan has proved time and time again, he's one of the best in the game to scheme his receivers open. However, Davis doesn't have many issues of doing so as his pristine releases do him wonders with quality separation. Cornerbacks beware. Pressing this man may be the last thing you regret in your career.

After the first-round, the 49ers don't hold possession of much draft capital so unless they become active in trading back they'll have to wait until the fifth-round. That is if Davis is even available by then, which I sincerely doubt. He is likely to hear his name called anytime prior to that.

If the 49ers trade back into the second- and third-rounds, Davis should be heavily considered. Even if the 49ers have already taken a receiver at 13, Davis would be well-worth the selection.

With recent hype surrounding the coveted pass-catcher, his stock may improve after showing progress during the scouting process of the NFL Combine and workout videos (supplemental pro day). Do not be surprised if someone takes him in the second-round. It is a long shot for the San Francisco 49ers, but Davis should be a player of interest when the NFL Draft rolls around.