All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

49ers Sign Cornerback Jamar Taylor

Grant Cohn

The 49ers just shook up their secondary.

They signed cornerback Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. And to make room for him on the roster, the 49ers waived cornerback Teez Tabor from the Non-Football Injury list.

Taylor, 29, originally was a second-round of the Miami Dolphins in 2013. He also has played for the Browns, Cardinals, Broncos, Falcons and Seahawks -- he spent nine games with Seattle last season. Taylor has started 41 games in his career -- including 29 starts for Browns in 2016 and 2017. And he has intercepted three passes and broken up 31 since entering the NFL. But he has started just three games since 2017.

Still, Taylor has a legitimate chance to make the 49ers’ 53-man roster this upcoming season. Their top-three cornerbacks are Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon -- those three are locked into their spots in the depth chart. But after them, the 49ers have Jason Verrett, who’s always injured, Dontae Johnson, who never has been good, and Tim Harris Jr., who never has played a snap in the NFL -- he spent his rookie season on the Injured Reserve list.. If Taylor stays healthy, he could prove to be the 49ers’ fourth-best cornerback by default. He actually addresses a need. Cornerback is the weakest, thinnest position on the 49ers. They need as many bodies as they can get at that position.

Taylor replaces Teez Tabor, who signed onto the 49ers practice squad in 2019. Then he signed a contract with the 49ers on Feb. 5, along with 13 other players. But he must have suffered an injury this offseason -- that’s why the 49ers placed him on the Non-Football Injury list. They have not announced what the injury is.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Boise49erfan
Boise49erfan

I hope that Jamar can win 3rd cornerback spot.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The 49ers must Do Right by Raheem Mostert

Running back Raheem Mostert wants a raise. If the 49ers don't give him one, he could hold out or request a trade.

Grant Cohn

by

Dave15

Why Quarterback Committees could become the NFL's Next Trend

Here's why quarterback committees could be the next trend in the NFL, and why the 49ers could join the trend by trading Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

Grant Cohn

Grading Kyle Shanahan's Tenure with the 49ers

Here's why head coach Kyle Shanahan deserves an "A" grade for his work since joining the 49ers.

Nicholas Cothrel

Will Richie James Jr. Make the 49ers Final Roster Cut?

Here's why wide receiver Richie James Jr. probably won't make the 49ers final roster.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Fantasy Football: Should Kendrick Bourne be on Your Draft Board?

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne's knack for scoring in the red zone can validate being targeted in fantasy football.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Here's why the 49ers signed Arik Armstead instead of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn

by

bnez22

Meet the Rookies: Exclusive Interview with Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith has not had your traditional path to the NFL…. he didn’t play high school football until his senior year!

Nick_Newman

by

bbruneauca

Do the 49ers Need to Extend Kendrick Bourne?

The 49ers need wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for 2020, but don't need to extend him long term.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

Why the 49ers should Trade for David Njoku

Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade, and the 49ers should trade for him.

Grant Cohn

by

bbruneauca

What Cam Newton Signing with the Patriots means for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers

By signing Cam Newton to a one-year contract, the Patriots have left the door open to trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

Grant Cohn

by

bbruneauca