49ers Sign Cornerback Jamar Taylor

The 49ers just shook up their secondary.

They signed cornerback Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. And to make room for him on the roster, the 49ers waived cornerback Teez Tabor from the Non-Football Injury list.

Taylor, 29, originally was a second-round of the Miami Dolphins in 2013. He also has played for the Browns, Cardinals, Broncos, Falcons and Seahawks -- he spent nine games with Seattle last season. Taylor has started 41 games in his career -- including 29 starts for Browns in 2016 and 2017. And he has intercepted three passes and broken up 31 since entering the NFL. But he has started just three games since 2017.

Still, Taylor has a legitimate chance to make the 49ers’ 53-man roster this upcoming season. Their top-three cornerbacks are Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon -- those three are locked into their spots in the depth chart. But after them, the 49ers have Jason Verrett, who’s always injured, Dontae Johnson, who never has been good, and Tim Harris Jr., who never has played a snap in the NFL -- he spent his rookie season on the Injured Reserve list.. If Taylor stays healthy, he could prove to be the 49ers’ fourth-best cornerback by default. He actually addresses a need. Cornerback is the weakest, thinnest position on the 49ers. They need as many bodies as they can get at that position.

Taylor replaces Teez Tabor, who signed onto the 49ers practice squad in 2019. Then he signed a contract with the 49ers on Feb. 5, along with 13 other players. But he must have suffered an injury this offseason -- that’s why the 49ers placed him on the Non-Football Injury list. They have not announced what the injury is.