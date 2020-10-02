49ers Sign Jamar Taylor to Practice Squad

This is an ominous signing.

The 49ers announced Friday morning they signed nickelback Jamar Taylor to the practice squad, a move that doesn’t seem significant at first. Perhaps the 49ers just wanted to fill a spot on the practice squad. Or perhaps starting nickelback K’Waun Williams’ hip irritation could cause him to miss time.

Williams was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and it’s unclear if he’s healthy enough to play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. If he can’t play, the 49ers don’t have a backup nickelback on the 53-man roster. Last season, their backup nickel was D.J. Reed, but they waived him this offseason and the Seattle Seahawks picked him up.

So if Williams can’t play against the Eagles, Taylor would be the next man up even though he’s on the practice squad. Each team this season can call up two practice squad players per week, and it seems likely Taylor will be one of the 49ers’ two call-ups this week.

Taylor, 30, spent all of training camp with the 49ers, and even took most of the first-team reps at nickelback because Williams was out with a calf injury. So Taylor has practice experience alongside the 49ers starters, plus he knows defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s system.

But that doesn’t mean Taylor is a good player. In fact, he’s quite a step down from Williams, who’s one of the best nickelbacks in the NFL.

Williams’ injury is important to monitor. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will speak to the media Friday afternoon and provide more information. Stay tuned.