49ers sign Johnathan Cyprien to One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed a player their defensive coordinator Robert Saleh knows quite well.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they signed safety Johnathan Cyprien, who was the Jaguars' second-round draft pick in 2013. He played with the Jaguars through 2016 and overlapped with Saleh, who was Jacksonville's linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016.

Cyprien, 30, was a hard-hitting strong safety for the Jaguars who never went to a Pro Bowl, but had four highly-productive seasons in Jacksonville during which he recorded more than 100 tackles per year.

In four seasons with the Jaguars, Cyprien started 60 games, recorded 452 tackles and broke up 15 passes -- excellent numbers. So in 2017, he signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Titans

But in Cyprien's first season with the Titans, he recorded just 57 tackles in 10 games. Then in training camp of 2018, he tore his ACL while making a cut -- similar to 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd, who tore his ACL cutting on a side field this past Sunday, and Jerick McKinnon, who tore his ACL in training camp of 2018 with the 49ers.

Since Cyprien injured his knee, he has played for the Eagles and Falcons, appeared in just five games and recorded only four tackles.

Now Cyprien is two years removed from his ACL surgery, just like McKinnon, who has played well so far at 49ers training camp. Maybe Cyprien will make a similar comeback, although he's two years older than McKinnon.

It's unclear why the 49ers felt the need to sign another safety. Nickelback K'Waun Williams missed the past two training camp practices with a sore calf, so starting free safety Jimmie Ward has become the backup nickelback behind Jamar Taylor. Maybe that's why the 49ers signed Cyprien.

Kyle Shanahan surely will explain the signing later today after practice. Stay tuned.