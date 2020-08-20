SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNews
Search

49ers sign Johnathan Cyprien to One-Year Deal

Grant Cohn

The 49ers have signed a player their defensive coordinator Robert Saleh knows quite well.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they signed safety Johnathan Cyprien, who was the Jaguars' second-round draft pick in 2013. He played with the Jaguars through 2016 and overlapped with Saleh, who was Jacksonville's linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016.

Cyprien, 30, was a hard-hitting strong safety for the Jaguars who never went to a Pro Bowl, but had four highly-productive seasons in Jacksonville during which he recorded more than 100 tackles per year.

In four seasons with the Jaguars, Cyprien started 60 games, recorded 452 tackles and broke up 15 passes -- excellent numbers. So in 2017, he signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Titans

But in Cyprien's first season with the Titans, he recorded just 57 tackles in 10 games. Then in training camp of 2018, he tore his ACL while making a cut -- similar to 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd, who tore his ACL cutting on a side field this past Sunday, and Jerick McKinnon, who tore his ACL in training camp of 2018 with the 49ers.

Since Cyprien injured his knee, he has played for the Eagles and Falcons, appeared in just five games and recorded only four tackles.

Now Cyprien is two years removed from his ACL surgery, just like McKinnon, who has played well so far at 49ers training camp. Maybe Cyprien will make a similar comeback, although he's two years older than McKinnon.

It's unclear why the 49ers felt the need to sign another safety. Nickelback K'Waun Williams missed the past two training camp practices with a sore calf, so starting free safety Jimmie Ward has become the backup nickelback behind Jamar Taylor. Maybe that's why the 49ers signed Cyprien.

Kyle Shanahan surely will explain the signing later today after practice. Stay tuned.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Better Fantasy Draft Pick: Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo?

Tom Brady? Or Jimmy G? Which late-round QB should fantasy owners draft this year?

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Why the Trent Taylor Hype Train is Real

49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor has played exceptionally well at training camp after missing 2019 with a foot injury.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Training Camp Then and Now

How media access to 49ers training camp has changed through the years.

Grant Cohn

49ers Fear Jalen Hurd Tore his ACL

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd will undergo an MRI to see if he tore his ACL.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Ahkello Witherspoon Very Well Could Start Week 1 for 49ers

Day 4 of training camp for the San Francisco 49ers saw cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon scrimmage with the starters.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

The Good and Not So Good from Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out during the fourth practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

49ers to Sign Hroniss Grasu for Depth at Center

The 49ers to sign center Hroniss Grasu pending a Covid test.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Officially Sign Wide Receiver Jaron Brown

After losing a Wide Receiver for the season the 49ers brought in and signed veteran Jaron Brown.

Leo Luna

George Kittle Should Make Adjustments to his Playing Style

After signing his five-year contract extension with the 49ers, George Kittle should play more cautiously to extend his career.

Nick_Newman

Agent Confirms Torn ACL for Jalen Hurd

49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd tore his ACL, his agent confirmed.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan