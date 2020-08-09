All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

49ers Sign OL Spencer Long

Grant Cohn

The 49ers still aren’t done making moves before training camp.

On Saturday, they signed center/guard Spencer Long, according to his agent, JL Sports.

This singing is significant because Long is not an offensive tackle. Recently, 49ers backup offensive tackle Shon Coleman opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. So by signing a center, the 49ers have told us Coleman probably wouldn’t have made the team anyway. He’s not even worth replacing. The 49ers still have two backup offensive tackles they like -- Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill -- plus a third they drafted this year: Colton McKivitz.

So instead of replacing Coleman, the 49ers chose to replace Jake Brendel, a backup center/guard you probably didn’t even know was on their roster. They signed Brendel in February and he opted out of the 2020 season just like Coleman.

Jake, we hardly knew you.

Long, 29, has started 44 games in the NFL, so he has experience. Plus, Washington drafted him in 2014, the year Kyle Shanahan left and Sean McVay became its offensive coordinator. So Long should fit the 49ers offensive system.

But he probably won’t make the 49ers’ final roster. He’ll have to beat out backup center/guard Ben Garland, who started six games at center for the 49ers last season including the playoffs and played well.

Long seems like a mere replacement for Brendel, who seemed like a mere camp body. Someone who would practice with the team in August but not make the 53-man roster. Meaning don’t get to know Long just yet.

Instead, get to know Skule, Brunskill and McKivitz. Those backup tackles aren’t going anywhere for a while.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Nick Bosa Refuses to Watch Fourth Quarter of Super Bowl LIV

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said he still hasn't watched the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl loss.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Why Trent Williams Believes Jerick McKinnon will be 49ers' Breakout Star of 2020

Running back Jerick McKinnon will be the 49ers' breakout star of 2020, according to left tackle Trent Williams.

Grant Cohn

by

Hackphx

Shon Coleman Opts Out, George Kittle does not

49ers backup offensive tackle Shon Coleman reportedly has opted out of the 2020 season, and George Kittle has not.

Grant Cohn

by

Hackphx

Why Nick Bosa Believes Javon Kinlaw will "Kill It" with 49ers

Nick Bosa believes rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will "kill it" with the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Will Kyle Shanahan Acknowledge Raheem Mostert as the 49ers Starting Running Back?

49ers running back Raheem Mostert believes he's a starter, but head coach Kyle Shanahan may not agree.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca

Will There be More or Less 49ers Who Earn Yearly Awards in 2020?

Nick Bosa was the only player from the San Francisco 49ers who earned a yearly award in 2019.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Why Runs to the Left Will be 49ers’ Bread and Butter in 2020

With Trent Williams in the fold, the left side of the 49ers will be their bread and butter for running the ball.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Five Ways an MLB-Type NFL Schedule Would Affect the 49ers

Here's how an MLB-type modified NFL schedule could affect the San Francisco 49ers.

Maverick Pallack

The Importance of Nick Mullens

Here's why backup quarterback Nick Mullens is the 49ers' most important backup during the pandemic.

Marco Martinez

by

bbruneauca

Lack of Vertical Threat Caps 49ers Offense

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin opting out of the 2020 season will hurt the 49ers offense.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca