49ers Sign Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Reinforcement is on the way.

The 49ers have signed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Clinton-Dix last saw time in the NFL with the Raiders and Cowboys on 2020, but never found himself a concrete spot on either team.

The signing of Clinton-Dix comes at a desperate time for the 49ers. Their overall depth at the safety position is not up to par. That is partly due to the turf toe injury that Jaquiski Tartt is nursing right now. The fact that the 49ers needed to sign Clinton-Dix is a bit indicative of where Tartt is right now with his injury. Kyle Shanahan didn't sound too optimistic when speaking about his progress.

“I mean, not moving very fast right now. He hasn't been out there. I know he missed the time with COVID and I don't know how long he's going to stay on PUP, but I don't see him coming back soon right now.”

Tavon Wilson has filled in the place of Tartt, who has actually looked solid out there. Outside of Wilson and Ward, the 49ers need depth at safety. Tony Jefferson is banged up as well and the other players on the depth chart are not really reassuring enough to leave the position unchecked. Clinton-Dix hopefully provides depth for now to allow the 49ers the ability to conduct adequate practices.

You can never rule out Clinton-Dix ending up find a role for himself if Tartt is on the shelf for a while. Wednesday at training camp, Tartt spent the day on the sideline, but was sprinting and jogging to test out his turf toe. I had close look of his sprints and noticed a bit of gimp as he finished his runs. It definitely looks like a hindrance that will keep him out for a while.