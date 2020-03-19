Report: 49ers Sign Tom Compton, Release Mike Person

Former New York Jets right guard Tom Compton has agreed to sign with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year, $3 million deal per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

In response to the addition of Compton, the 49ers will be releasing starting right guard Mike Person per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers have essentially flipped players, but to assume Compton is the starter at right guard would be premature. Compton isn't that much of a upgrade from Person, so his signing is likely to see how he fits.

So why did the 49ers release Person for a similar or lesser talent?

Well the 49ers didn't release Person just because of Compton. Person didn't have an ideal season in 2019. The achilles heel of the 49ers was the interior offensive line. That includes Laken Tomlinson, Weston Richburg and Ben Garland, and Person.

Of all the players that performed inadequate, it was Person that was always at the top of the list. Look no further than the Super Bowl or the games against the Falcons and Rams. He simply could not handle talented defensive tackles.

If there is one player right now who is in line to start, it would be Daniel Brunskill. He showed a ton of promise last season by being able to play three different positions on the offensive line. Now he will be given a chance to start at right guard.

Of course, the NFL draft is still the 49ers' chance to bring in an upgrade at the position. So do not think for one second that the San Francisco 49ers are done trying to solidfy their weakest area from last season.