49ers Sign WR Andy Jones, Release QB Josh Johnson and TE Daniel Helm

The 49ers have finally acquired a Jones at wide receiver. It just isn't the one fans will get excited about or rush to buy a jersey of.

The 49ers signed wide receiver Andy Jones, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jones is a 2-year pro having actively last played in 2018 with the Lions and spending time with the Dolphins in 2019. He has 11 career catches with 80 yards receiving and a touchdown. Jones is nothing more than a roster filler who will not make it past training camp. His acquisition has no impact on any bigger picture roster moves like a trade for Julio Jones.

In response to signing Jones, the 49ers had to release a player. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson is the unlucky player selected for that. In 2020, he was signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 11, where he spent the remainder of the season. Johnson then signed a Reserve/Future contract with the 49ers back in mid-January. His role with the team was never going to be more than just a camp body to field practices, so his release comes as no surprise.

With the release of Johnson, the 49ers go from five quarterbacks on the roster to four. Having that many at any point in the offseason is absurd. Kyle Shanahan himself said at his first OTA presser that he had never had that many quarterbacks at one point before and mentioned how difficult it is to get these players rotated in for reps. That is why he followed up with "he expects that to change next week" with the number of quarterbacks. Johnson was the first domino to fall.

Along with Johnson, the 49ers released tight end Daniel Helm. He re-signed with the 49ers on March 17, 2021. He appeared in the first five games of his career last season with the 49ers. The release in Helm could be in preparation for when/if they sign Delanie Walker who is working out for the 49ers.