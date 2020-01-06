49ers Stock Report Going into Divisional Playoff Round

As the NFL playoffs have kicked off this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers have taken advantage of the bye week and enjoyed some time off following their dramatic 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

When they return to postseason action for the first time since 2014 next week, they will do so at Levi's Stadium, having clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The 49ers are also set to have a number of players return from injury, bolstering their hopes of making a seventh Super Bowl appearance and winning a sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Coming out of the bye week and into the biggest week in franchise history for nearly five years, we look at whose stock is on the up and whose stock is on the decline.

Stock up

Jimmy Garoppolo

Ever since the Niners' defeat to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship game at the end of the 2013 season, CenturyLink Field had been a nightmare hunting ground for San Francisco quarterbacks.

The Niners had been incapable of putting up a fight in Seattle following Jim Harbaugh's departure in 2014, and there were questions over whether Garoppolo would be able to rise to the occasion with everything on the line in front of a crowd known for generating an ear-splitting atmosphere.

Having come through in the similarly deafening din of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 14, Garoppolo was unaffected and produced a faultless performance, completing 18 of his 22 passes for 285 as he took advantage of protection that was significantly improved from the first meeting with the Seahawks.

Garoppolo did not make the decisive play in Seattle, but the way in which he ran the offense helped the Niners slay the dragon that has been tormenting them for years. After another assured display in a hostile environment, there should be little doubt Garoppolo is the right long-term option for the 49ers at quarterback.

Offensive Line

San Francisco's offensive line struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, but, like Garoppolo, when they absolutely had to perform in Seattle, they passed the test with flying colors.

According to Pro Football Focus (h/t David Lombardi of The Athletic), the Niners' O-Line allowed just four pressures against the Seahawks. Laken Tomlinson accounted for three of those, Ben Garland gave up only one, and Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey, and Joe Staley did not surrender any.

The communication issues were few as the Niners ran the silent count extremely well, Garland -- continuing at center in place of Weston Richburg -- had none of the bad snaps that marred his performance versus Los Angeles, while Staley shut down Jadeveon Clowney.

Facing a front that had given them considerable problems in Week 10, an O-Line missing two starters performed magnificently. The Niners will get back one of those starters, guard Mike Person, for the playoffs, but is debatable whether he deserves to start over Brunskill. Either way, the arrow is pointing up for this group.

Linebackers

Dre Greenlaw was the talk of the town following his incredible hit on Jacob Hollister that saved victory in Seattle, but Kwon Alexander has arguably stolen his thunder.

Alexander's season was presumed to be over when he tore his pectoral in Week 9, but the 49ers activated his practice window this week, with a view to having him return during the postseason. Described as the MVP of the 49ers by Nick Bosa, Alexander was the spark for San Francisco's defense earlier in the season, consistently injecting energy into the group.

His athleticism was just as vital to the Niners, however, with Alexander - per Lombardi - the third-ranked linebacker in the NFL in terms of lowest passer rating allowed. Greenlaw has improved significantly since taking over and finished the regular season 10th in the same metric, giving the 49ers options at a position where they looked thin after Alexander's injury.

It is not clear when Alexander will be able to return and how many snaps he can play when he does. However, merely having him available to share the field with Greenlaw or rotate with the rookie is a luxury the 49ers did not expect to have, and it is one that could make the difference in the playoffs.

49ers assistants

Success in the NFL almost always leads to interest in your coaching staff, and the Niners have been reminded of that this week.

The Cleveland Browns confirmed they were set to interview defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Saturday, while passing game coordinator Mike Fleur and Mike McDaniel have also received interest from the Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is unlikely all three will leave the Niners in the offseason. However, that they are all subject to interviews indicates Shanahan has assembled one of the best coaching staffs in the league, and the reward for doing so may come next month in Miami.

Stock down

Ahkello Witherspoon

One of the biggest questions the 49ers have going into the Divisional Round surrounds the cornerback spot across from Richard Sherman. Witherspoon had the job for Week 17 in Seattle but, after allowing two of the Seahawks' three touchdowns, there is a compelling argument he does not deserve to occupy the role.

The Niners have a more than capable replacement in Emmanuel Moseley, who came in for Witherspoon in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field and acquitted himself significantly better than the former third-round pick.

Moseley's composure in coverage was in stark contrast to Witherspoon's nightmare performance. Witherspoon is the taller and more athletic corner but, after his struggles in the biggest game of the year, it is tough to see Niners going with him over Moseley again.

Tevin Coleman & Matt Breida

Shanahan has gone with the hot hand in the backfield throughout the season, and, entering the postseason, there is little doubt who the hot hand is.

While Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman had a combined nine carries for 27 yards, Raheem Mostert, the special teamer once towards the bottom of the running back depth chart, put up 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

The 49ers have utilized Mostert's track star speed and elusiveness to excellent effect, and there appears little sign of either Breida or Coleman eating into his workload.

Mostert has a touchdown in each of the last six games, and it is evident he is the lead dog in the backfield. If the ground game is to inspire the 49ers to Super Bowl glory, then it will be Mostert providing the majority of the inspiration.