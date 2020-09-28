Quelle surprise.

Another 49ers player is injured. This time, it’s tight end Jordan Reed, who will miss the next six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made this clear Monday on a video conference.

Reed injured his ankle and knee during the 49ers 36-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He did not finish the game.

“I think he played great,” Shanahan said Monday. “I was really happy with Jordan. He got a late start with us during a short offseason. We eased him into the first game and he did great with the 10 plays he got. I thought he was one of the best players on the field in the second game. And he was coming out strong in this game and was going to be a huge part of that. Had an unfortunate injury. Recovered from the ankle in the end zone, but ended up spraining his MCL when he came back. I know he’s disappointed but not discouraged. I think he was really liking where he was at. This is something that’s going to take some time, but it’s nothing that will affect him after that. He’ll hit his rehab hard and we’ll hopefully weather the storm while he’s gone and he’ll come back to a good team.”

In addition to Reed’s absence, the 49ers won’t have defensive end Dee Ford for their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles and could place him on short-term Injured Reserve soon with a back injury. Same for linebacker Mark Nzeocha who has a quad strain. And nickelback K’Waun Williams has hip discomfort and the 49ers don’t yet know how serious the injury ist.

Fortunately for the 49ers, most of their backups are just as good if not better than the starters. That’s what makes the 49ers uniquely elite.