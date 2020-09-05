49ers to Activate Deebo Samuel from NFI List

Next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals will be as close to must win for the 49ers as a Week 1 game can be.

And their odds of winning may have just increased.

The 49ers will activate wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the Non-Football Injury List, according to NBC Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

Meaning Samuel will be eligible to play Week 1 against the Cardinals. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be ready or in football shape -- he missed all of training camp. But he just might play anyway. The 49ers can’t afford to lose their home opener to a division rival.

Samuel, 24, suffered a Jones fracture in his foot while working out by himself during the pandemic this offseason. Had he started the season on the NFI List, he would have had to miss the first six games of the season before he could even begin practicing with the team. So it makes sense the 49ers would activate him now.

While Samuel hasn’t practiced this offseason, he has ran and worked out on a side field, and he looks healthy. The 49ers may have been merely cautious with him during training camp.

The 49ers drafted Samuel in the second round of the 2019 draft. He finished his rookie season with 57 catches for 802 receiving yards and three touchdown catches, plus he ran 14 times for 159 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

And then in the playoffs, he had 16 touches for 229 yards in three games. He was one of the 49ers most valuable players. He should have an even better season in 2020 if he can stay healthy.