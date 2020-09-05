SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers to Activate Deebo Samuel from NFI List

Grant Cohn

Next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals will be as close to must win for the 49ers as a Week 1 game can be.

And their odds of winning may have just increased.

The 49ers will activate wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the Non-Football Injury List, according to NBC Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. 

Meaning Samuel will be eligible to play Week 1 against the Cardinals. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be ready or in football shape -- he missed all of training camp. But he just might play anyway. The 49ers can’t afford to lose their home opener to a division rival.

Samuel, 24, suffered a Jones fracture in his foot while working out by himself during the pandemic this offseason. Had he started the season on the NFI List, he would have had to miss the first six games of the season before he could even begin practicing with the team. So it makes sense the 49ers would activate him now.

While Samuel hasn’t practiced this offseason, he has ran and worked out on a side field, and he looks healthy. The 49ers may have been merely cautious with him during training camp.

The 49ers drafted Samuel in the second round of the 2019 draft. He finished his rookie season with 57 catches for 802 receiving yards and three touchdown catches, plus he ran 14 times for 159 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

And then in the playoffs, he had 16 touches for 229 yards in three games. He was one of the 49ers most valuable players. He should have an even better season in 2020 if he can stay healthy.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Cut Jauan Jennings

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers cut rookie wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

Why the 49ers Won't Name Emmanuel Moseley a Starting Cornerback

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers are reluctant to name Emmanuel Moseley a starting cornerback.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

49ers Create $9.5 Million in Cap Space by Restructuring Dee Ford's Contract

The 49ers doubled their salary cap space by restructuring Dee Ford's deal, and now have the cash to sign Jadeveon Clowney.

Grant Cohn

by

49er

San Francisco 49ers Cutdown Tracker: JaMycal Hasty Released

This is the cutdown tracker for the San Francisco 49ers. They have released running back JaMycal Hasty.

Grant Cohn

Final 49ers 53-Man Roster Projection

Here's one final attempt to predict the San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster before they announce it.

Grant Cohn

by

whitesauce

Kyle Shanahan has Lukewarm Praise for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan gave San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lukewarm praise about his decision-making.

Grant Cohn

by

49er

The Potential Six Practice Squad Veterans

Here are six veterans the San Francisco 49ers might sign to their practice squad.

Leo Luna

Why the 49ers made Tom Compton take a Pay Cut

The 49ers may have cut Tom Compton's salary to create salary-cap space to sign someone, perhaps Jadeveon Clowney.

Grant Cohn

Player Comparisons for Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis

Here's are comparisons for 49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis.

Grant Cohn

by

omagiantsfan

Jason Verrett Injured his Hamstring during 49ers Practice

Cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during 49ers practice.

Grant Cohn

by

Dallas9er