All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

49ers to Donate $1 Million to Fight Systemic Racism

Grant Cohn

49ers owner Jed York wants to join the fight against systemic racism in the United States.

On Saturday, York announced in a written statement that the 49ers will donate $1 million to support the fight.

“People throughout our country are hurting," York wrote. "Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women, children and other oppressed continue to be systematically discriminated against. The 49ers organization is committed to support the legislative priorities of the Players Coalition and to donating $1 million dollars to local and national organizations who are creating change.”

Riots have erupted in cities across America after a Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin killed an unarmed African-American man named George Floyd. Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nine minutes while Floyd lay face down on the ground and suffocated.

Similar acts of police brutality in the past inspired former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the National Anthem during the 2016 season. Kaepernick was one of the first NFL players to bring awareness to systemic racism, and he paid for it with is career. He hasn't played since 2016.

That season, the 49ers gave Kaepernick the Len Eshmont Award, which goes annually to the player "who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont."

Like York, Kaepernick has pledged to donate $1 million to organizations that fight systemic racism.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Offensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential offensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er

Why the 49ers have Leverage Over George Kittle in Contract Negotiations

The 49ers and George Kittle reportedly are far apart in contract negotiations. Here's why the 49ers have leverage over Kittle.

Grant Cohn

by

Mtl49

Fantasy Football: 49ers Raheem Mostert is a Risky Selection

Raheem Mostert is a premier running back, but the 49ers use a committee of running backs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Will Jimmy Garoppolo Have Over or Under 3,950.5 Passing Yards in 2020?

The over/under for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's 2020 passing yards is 3,905.5.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

NFC Top 5 Power Rankings

Here are the top-five teams in the NFC.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er

49ers and George Kittle "Not Close At All" to Contract Extension

The San Francisco 49ers and tight end George Kittle are far apart in their negotiations for a contract extension, reports the NFL Network.

Grant Cohn

Dee Ford had Offseason Knee Surgery to Repair "Severe Tendinitis"

49ers defensive end Dee Ford said he had an offseason operation to treat severe knee tendinitis, and he feels better, but not 100 percent.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

49ers Ceiling on Offense Hinges on Interior Offensive Line

The shaky interior of the offensive line is the most important factor for the 49ers offense in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Five Things to Know About Jalen Hurd

Five interesting facts about 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd, who missed his rookie season with a broken back.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why the 49ers Probably will Release Dee Ford after 2020

Dee Ford had knee tendinitis, and the 49ers can release in 2021 and pay just $4.8 million in dead salary cap.

Grant Cohn

by

Sscl