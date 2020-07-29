49ers to Sign Delaine Walker or Jordan Reed?

The 49ers might make a significant move before training camp starts.

They reportedly have inquired about signing free agent tight ends Jordan Reed and Delanie Walker, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

This news should come as no surprise. Two weeks ago, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Reed had been in contact with three teams, and it was easy to guess the 49ers were one of them. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his father, Mike Shanahan, drafted Reed in 2013. And as far as Walker goes, he played the first seven seasons of his career with the 49ers. And they need another pass-catcher.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel could miss the first month of the season with a broken foot. During that time, tight end George Kittle will be the No. 1 option in the passing game, but who will be the No. 2 option? It’s unclear. No one on the 49ers other than Samuel has filled that role before. The 49ers would be taking a chance if they rely on one of their young receivers to emerge as a legitimate No. 2 target early in the season.

That’s why the 49ers have interest in Reed and Walker, two cheap, experienced players who have caught lots of passes.

Reed, 30, went to the Pro Bowl in 2016 when he caught 66 passes, gained 686 yards and scored six touchdowns. And Walker went to the Pro Bowl from 2016 to 2018, and each season he had more than 65 catches and 800 yards. Both players have produced as primary and secondary options.

But both could be close to retirement. Walker will turn 36 in August and has missed most of the past two seasons with ankle injuries. And Reed has had seven concussions in his career and sat out the entire 2019 season. He arguably should have retired already.

I’m guessing the 49ers have offered each player a cheap, incentive-based contract with little to no guaranteed money. Reed and Walker probably will wait for other teams to make better offers, but might not get any, because of age and injuries.

At this point, 49ers No. 2 tight end Ross Dwelley probably is better than both Reed and Walker. But it couldn’t hurt to sign one just to see what he has left.

Don’t be surprised if Reed or Walker signs with the 49ers within the next couple weeks.