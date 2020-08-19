SI.com
49ers to Sign Hroniss Grasu for Depth at Center

Maverick Pallack

In addition to starter Weston Richburg already being on the PUP list from last season’s knee injury, the 49ers’ depth at center really took a hit, as they've lost two reserves the past few days. 

On Sunday, veteran free agent-signee Spencer Long retired. And on Tuesday, primary backup Ben Garland injured his ankle in practice, which forced Daniel Brunskill to slide over to center. 

As a result, they quickly brought in journeyman Hroniss Grasu for a visit and, per Ian Rapoport, signed him pending a Covid test. 

Grasu provides necessary depth and experience behind sudden first-string center Brunskill, who has zero career starts at the position. 

Normally being down a couple linemen would be manageable, but the team was just one injury or Covid test away from Jimmy Garoppolo snapping the ball to himself playground style. 

Grasu has bounced around a lot. He’s been cut five times by four teams in his career. He was Chicago’s third round pick in 2015 and started eight games his rookie season. 

But a 2016 ACL tear and the drafting of Cody Whitehair made Grasu an afterthought. He’s since struggled to get playing time and stick with a team, starting just five games for three teams. 

Grasu most recently played with Baltimore, signing with the Ravens last December after Matt Skura was injured the week prior to their game against San Francisco. 

Head coach Kyle Shanahan loves his zone-run plays and Grasu does have history as an excellent zone blocker while at Oregon. 

He started all four years for the Ducks, was a first team All-American in 2013 and was arguably their best blocker in 2014 when Marcus Mariota won the Heisman and the Ducks made the inaugural College Football Playoff. 

As the 49ers learned last season, sometimes your depth becomes your most important asset. 

