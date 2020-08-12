49ers to Sign Tavon Austin?

The 49ers seemingly will make one more roster move before training camp starts this Saturday.

The 49ers will bring in wide receiver Tavon Austin for a workout and intend to sign him, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Austin, 30, played the past two seasons with the Cowboys after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Rams. He was the eighth pick in the 2013 draft, he ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and still is one of the fastest players in the NFL, even though he never has fulfilled his promise as a top-10 pick.

Austin’s final season with the Rams, 2017, also was head coach Sean McVay’s first season in Los Angeles. That year, McVay made Austin run lots of reverses and jet sweeps to enhance the Rams running game. The 49ers use similar types of plays and could use Austin the same way the Rams did. He also became somewhat of a deep threat in Dallas, where he averaged 15.1 yards per catch the past two seasons.

Austin replaces 49ers wide receiver Travis Benjamin, their designated speedster who opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus. And Benjamin replaced Marquise Goodwin, the 49ers’ previous designated speedster whom they traded to the Eagles this offseason.

There’s no guarantee Austin will make the 49ers’ 53-man roster, just as there was no guarantee Benjamin would make it. But it certainly seems the 49ers want a blazingly fast wide receiver. And at the moment, Austin is the only one they have, if indeed they sign him.