49ers to Sign Ziggy Ansah or Dion Jordan?

The 49ers clearly aren’t done making moves.

On Monday, they signed former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed to a one-year deal. And on Tuesday, they worked out free agent former Pro Bowl defensive end Ziggy Ansah, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In addition, the 49ers met with free agent edge rusher Dion Jordan, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 49ers’ interest in Ansah and Jordan makes sense, because the Niners need another edge rusher. They have Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, but Ford has an arthritic knee and played only 226 snaps last season, or 22 percent of the 49ers total defensive snaps. Not nearly enough

When Ford played, the defense was close to unstoppable. But when he didn’t play, it was still good, but it showed more vulnerabilities.

Ford is crucial, because he’s the only speed rusher on the 49ers. The other defensive linemen are power rushers. Ford gets the quarterback first and, even if Ford misses, he forces the quarterback to move and hold the ball long enough for someone else to sack him.

Ansah and Jordan are speed rushers, too.

Ansah, 31, was the fifth pick in the 2013 draft by the Lions, and was developed by current 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. So, of course the 49ers like Ansah. He used to be a force -- he recorded 14.5 sacks in 2015 and 12 sacks in 2017. But the past two seasons, he has recorded just 6.5 sacks total because neck and shoulder injuries have rendered him ineffective.

Jordan, 30, was the third pick in the 2013 draft -- he went two spots ahead of Ansah. But Jordan was a bust -- he has recorded just 10.5 sacks in his entire career. Plus, the NFL suspended him the entire 2015 season for using performance-enhancing drugs, and he subsequently sat out the 2016 season as well.

If Ansah and Joran pass their physicals, the 49ers likely will offer each a veteran’s minimum contract with zero guaranteed dollars. And one of the two probably will accept the meager offer. And the 49ers probably hope the one who accepts is Ansah, not Jordan.