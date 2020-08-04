All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

49ers to Sign Ziggy Ansah or Dion Jordan?

Grant Cohn

The 49ers clearly aren’t done making moves.

On Monday, they signed former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed to a one-year deal. And on Tuesday, they worked out free agent former Pro Bowl defensive end Ziggy Ansah, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In addition, the 49ers met with free agent edge rusher Dion Jordan, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 49ers’ interest in Ansah and Jordan makes sense, because the Niners need another edge rusher. They have Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, but Ford has an arthritic knee and played only 226 snaps last season, or 22 percent of the 49ers total defensive snaps. Not nearly enough

When Ford played, the defense was close to unstoppable. But when he didn’t play, it was still good, but it showed more vulnerabilities.

Ford is crucial, because he’s the only speed rusher on the 49ers. The other defensive linemen are power rushers. Ford gets the quarterback first and, even if Ford misses, he forces the quarterback to move and hold the ball long enough for someone else to sack him.

Ansah and Jordan are speed rushers, too.

Ansah, 31, was the fifth pick in the 2013 draft by the Lions, and was developed by current 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. So, of course the 49ers like Ansah. He used to be a force -- he recorded 14.5 sacks in 2015 and 12 sacks in 2017. But the past two seasons, he has recorded just 6.5 sacks total because neck and shoulder injuries have rendered him ineffective.

Jordan, 30, was the third pick in the 2013 draft -- he went two spots ahead of Ansah. But Jordan was a bust -- he has recorded just 10.5 sacks in his entire career. Plus, the NFL suspended him the entire 2015 season for using performance-enhancing drugs, and he subsequently sat out the 2016 season as well.

If Ansah and Joran pass their physicals, the 49ers likely will offer each a veteran’s minimum contract with zero guaranteed dollars. And one of the two probably will accept the meager offer. And the 49ers probably hope the one who accepts is Ansah, not Jordan.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Agree to One-Year Deal with Jordan Reed

The 49ers reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent tight end Jordan Reed.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

The Past and Present of Jordan Reed's NFL Career

What kind of player has 49ers tight end Jordan Reed been in past years and what kind of player can he be moving forward?

Nicholas Cothrel

Why the 49ers Brought in Ezekiel Ansah

The 49ers have a glaring need behind Nick Bosa and Dee Ford and they look to address that with Ezekiel Ansah

Leo Luna

REPORT: Deadline for Players to Opt-Out of Season set for Thursday

NFL players can opt out of the 2020 season until Thursday.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Niner4life41

Why the 49ers Need Jordan Reed

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers need tight end Jordan Reed.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Top Five Reasons to feel Optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020

Here are the top five reasons to feel optimistic about 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

MERL49erforlife

Prioritizing the 49ers Top 2021 Free Agents

Here are the top 10 free agents the 49ers should re-sign in 2021.

Nick_Newman

by

Niner4life41

Why Tevin Coleman Better Watch his Back in Training Camp

No one on the 49ers has more to lose in training camp than running back Tevin Coleman.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

George Kittle to Opt Out of 2020 Season?

The 49ers and George Kittle are far apart in contract-extension negotiations. Will Kittle opt out of the season?

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Seattle Signing Antonio Brown Would be a Nightmare for 49ers

The Seahawks signing Antonio Brown would be worst-case scenario for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin