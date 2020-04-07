All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Trade Down to Select DT Ross Blacklock

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Picking 13th overall in the NFL draft has given the San Francisco 49ers extensive flexibility. Everything is on the table for them, whether they draft a wide receiver or an offensive tackle. 

Even trading down is an option for them, which Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has projected in his latest mock draft. Orr has the 49ers slated to trade down from No. 13 to No. 21 with the Philadelphia Eagles to select TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

"The 49ers will either reload at wide receiver or defensive line here. Life is pretty good for Kyle Shanahan, who has one of the deepest rosters in football and a solid talent pool to pluck from in this year’s draft. With Deebo Samuel emerging as a No. 1 talent, he’ll need to weigh the advantages of more firepower against the benefits of stuffing the run. Blacklock, from a nose tackle position, contributed nearly a fifth of the Horned Frogs’ pressure. Pretty incredible."

It would not surprise if the 49ers end up trading down from pick No. 13. They certainly are in need of draft capital, which they would garner a hefty load should they trade down from that pick. 

However, drafting down to select Blacklock is where things get botched. If the Niners are intent on trading DeForest Buckner just to draft his cheap replacement, then Javon Kinlaw at No. 13 is the ideal pick. Perhaps even Derrick Brown falls to 13. Stranger things have happened.

While there is a hole left by trading Buckner away, I don't believe the 49ers will take a defensive tackle in the first-round. The three positions the Niners will most likely take at 13 is wide receiver, cornerback , or offensive tackle. Those positions make the most sense as opposed to a defensive tackle. 

With receiver, Kyle Shanahan finally gets his polished and immediate impact player that can tag along with Deebo Samuel. The Niners would be set for the foreseeable future at the position and become a dangerous pass attack with George Kittle.

Offensive tackle and cornerback both serve the same purpose for why the 49ers would draft that position at No. 13. That purpose is to find a future replacement for either Joe Staley or Richard Sherman. Staley is the closest towards the end of his career, especially since he is injury prone at this point.

Once again, everything is on the table for the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive tackle could definitely be a position they select, but given the sense from being around the team prior to the quarantine is that those three positions mentioned will be the interest.

Comments (2)
PWillis Is a HOF
PWillis Is a HOF

Who? Man, shows what kind of a fan I am. I agree with the article, that if there is any DT to target it should be Javon Kinlaw.

No. 1-2
TD26
TD26

I feel like this would be so pointless. Why trade Buckner just to draft another DT? Makes no sense to me. I know it is a rookie deal, but come on.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft 2020: Cornerback is an Overlooked Need for 49ers

Cornerback may not look like a glaring need now for the San Francisco 49ers, but it is important to note that after the season the 49ers top four players at the position are set to hit free agency.

Nick_Newman

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Report: 49ers Hold Pre-Draft Meeting With Notre Dame Safety Jalen Elliott

With the 49ers needing additional depth in their secondary, Elliott projects as a potential day three pick for San Francisco's defense.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR KJ Hamler

Penn State's KJ Hamler is largely projected to go in the second round as he presumably could be a player to target if the 49ers trade back on day one of the draft.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Four 49ers Land on NFL All-Decade Team

Monday, the NFL released its choices for the the league’s all-decade team. The Pro Football Hall of Fame provided a 48-member selection panel to select 52 players and two head coaches as the best at their positions from 2010 to 2019.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

NFL Draft 2020: One Position 49ers Must Avoid

The 49ers do not have many draft picks to begin with as they only have seven. Five of their picks are in the fifth-round or later, so they will need to make these selections count by avoiding certain positions.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Will be Vastly Improved in 2020

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been the topic of discussion since his horrendous fourth-quarter performance in Super Bowl LIV. It is to be expected to a certain extent since his shortcomings is one of the reasons why the 49ers collapsed to the Chiefs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

Why the 49ers Should Have Accepted Trade Offers for Nick Mullens

Keeping as much of the roster intact was a top priority for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. It only makes sense since they were far and beyond better than the vast majority of teams in the league.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Why the 49ers Should Avoid Offensive Lineman at Pick No. 13

Drafting a future replacement for Joe Staley in the NFL draft may be tempting for the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 13 pick. However, that is a move that the team should avoid making.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman

An alternate view of why Jerry Jeudy doesn't fit the mold of the 49ers…

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has officially signed his one-year…

Jose Luis Sanchez III