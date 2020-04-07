2020 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Trade Down to Select DT Ross Blacklock

Picking 13th overall in the NFL draft has given the San Francisco 49ers extensive flexibility. Everything is on the table for them, whether they draft a wide receiver or an offensive tackle.

Even trading down is an option for them, which Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has projected in his latest mock draft. Orr has the 49ers slated to trade down from No. 13 to No. 21 with the Philadelphia Eagles to select TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

"The 49ers will either reload at wide receiver or defensive line here. Life is pretty good for Kyle Shanahan, who has one of the deepest rosters in football and a solid talent pool to pluck from in this year’s draft. With Deebo Samuel emerging as a No. 1 talent, he’ll need to weigh the advantages of more firepower against the benefits of stuffing the run. Blacklock, from a nose tackle position, contributed nearly a fifth of the Horned Frogs’ pressure. Pretty incredible."

It would not surprise if the 49ers end up trading down from pick No. 13. They certainly are in need of draft capital, which they would garner a hefty load should they trade down from that pick.

However, drafting down to select Blacklock is where things get botched. If the Niners are intent on trading DeForest Buckner just to draft his cheap replacement, then Javon Kinlaw at No. 13 is the ideal pick. Perhaps even Derrick Brown falls to 13. Stranger things have happened.

While there is a hole left by trading Buckner away, I don't believe the 49ers will take a defensive tackle in the first-round. The three positions the Niners will most likely take at 13 is wide receiver, cornerback , or offensive tackle. Those positions make the most sense as opposed to a defensive tackle.

With receiver, Kyle Shanahan finally gets his polished and immediate impact player that can tag along with Deebo Samuel. The Niners would be set for the foreseeable future at the position and become a dangerous pass attack with George Kittle.

Offensive tackle and cornerback both serve the same purpose for why the 49ers would draft that position at No. 13. That purpose is to find a future replacement for either Joe Staley or Richard Sherman. Staley is the closest towards the end of his career, especially since he is injury prone at this point.

Once again, everything is on the table for the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive tackle could definitely be a position they select, but given the sense from being around the team prior to the quarantine is that those three positions mentioned will be the interest.