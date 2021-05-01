49ers Trade Down with the Raiders in Round 2

The 49ers just moved back five spots in Round 2 and picked up and extra fourth-round pick.

The 49ers just moved back five spots in Round 2 and picked up and extra fourth-round pick.

They traded the No. 43 pick and a seventh-rounder to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 48 pick and a fourth-rounder -- No. 121.

And with the 43rd pick, the Raiders took TCU safety Trevon Moehrig.

This move gives the 49ers two fourth-round picks, in addition to three fifth-round picks. That's lots of late rounders for a veteran team that expects to contend for a Super Bowl next season.

So it's conceivable that the 49ers plan to trade back up at some point in this draft. After pick No. 48, they don't pick again until pick No. 102. Perhaps they'll trade up from that late third-round spot.

The 49ers have needs at safety, cornerback, center, guard, wide receiver, running back and tight end.

In Round 1, the 49ers drafted North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who played just one season of college football and missed most of 2020 because of the pandemic. Meaning he may not necessarily be ready to contribute to the 49ers Super Bowl run next season.

So the 49ers second-round pick and third-round picks are extremely important. Those players will be expected to contribute right away and make an impact.

The 49ers could look to add a starting slot receiver, a starting-caliber cornerback who can backup Jason Verrett, a starting-caliber interior offensive lineman who can compete with Daniel Brunskill or a starting-caliber safety who can replace Jaquiski Tartt if he gets inured.