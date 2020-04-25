49ers Trade Marquise Goodwin to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers just made their third trade on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

The 49ers traded Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the deal, the 49ers and Eagles also exchanged sixth-round draft picks. The 49ers received pick 190, and the Eagles received pick 210. Which means Goodwin essentially was worth a late sixth-round draft pick, according to the trade value chart.

The 49ers signed Goodwin to a two-year contract in 2017 and made him a starter for the first time in his career. He responded with his best season. He caught 56 passes, gained 962 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

After Goodwin's stellar 2017 season, the 49ers gave him a three-year, $19.25 million contract extension through 2021. And then's when his production fell off.

Goodwin missed five games in 2018 and caught just 23 passes for 395 yards. In 2019, Goodwin entered training camp as the No. 1 wide receiver on the 49ers depth chart. But during the regular season, he played just nine games and caught a mere 12 passes for 186 yards. He finished the season on the Injured Reserve List.

Now Goodwin gets a fresh start in an offense with a big-armed quarterback -- Carson Wentz. Wentz throws an excellent deep pass, meaning Goodwin is a good fit with Wentz, because Goodwin is the fastest player in the NFL and a quality deep threat. He simply didn't pair well with 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because Garoppolo prefers to throw short and intermediate passes instead of the long ones.