49ers Trade Matt Breida to Dolphins for 5th Round pick, Select Colton McKivitz

The 49ers just swapped a veteran running back for a rookie offensive lineman.

The 49ers traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick (153), and used that pick to select West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 49ers signed Breida as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played three seasons with the 49ers and averaged a whopping 5.0 yards per carry. He is one of the fastest and most efficient runners in the NFL, and will have a chance to start next season for the Dolphins if he beats out Jordan Howard and Kalen Ballage.

Breida started 13 games for the 49ers in 2018, then became their change-of-pace back in 2019 after they signed veteran Tevin Coleman. Breida eventually fell out of the running-back rotation after fumbling late in the season, and never ran the ball in the Super Bowl. Raheem Mostert took his job as the No. 2 running back. The 49ers didn't have a use for Breida.

But they'll have a use for rookie offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. He could compete to start next season at right guard, because the 49ers released veteran starter Mike Person earlier this offseason. McKivitz played tackle in college and could become the 49ers' right tackle if Mike McGlinchey ever moves to the left side.

McKivitiz was a four-year starter in college, so he's experienced enough to contribute right away if needed. He was an honorable mention All Big 12 player in both 2017 and 2018. And in 2019, he was a third-team All American.