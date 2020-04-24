All49ers
49ers Trade Pick No. 13 to the Buccaneers

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers have traded the 13th overall pick and a seventh rounder (245) to the Tampa Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In return, the 49ers received the Buccaneers 14th overall pick and their 117th pick (fourth-round).

After swapping positions with the 49ers, Tampa Bay went on to draft offensive tackle Tristian Wirfs. 

San Francisco goes against popular opinion of fans by avoiding wide receiver at 13. General manager John Lynch mentioned on Monday to the local media that they identified six foundational players in the first-round. 

Apparently, none of those players fell to the 49ers at 13 considering their decision to trade down from the pick. Offensive tackle and cornerback were other positions that seemed likely for the San Francisco 49ers to target. 

However, a lot of top offensive tackles were taken and CJ Henderson was also off the board.

Trading down from pick No. 13 was to be expected after Lynch's comments. There seemed to be a consensus from pundits that pick No. 31 was a lock for a trade back. That very well still can be the case for the 49ers.

Even though they had seven picks going into the draft, they do not pick until the fifth-round following the first. That means that, should they choose to do so, San Francisco doesn't even need to show up on day two of the draft. 

Now that they have accumulated more picks, the options for the 49ers are endless. Taking a wide receiver becomes increasingly likely, 

The draft class for the position is insanely deep, so that is one area the 49ers can look to target with their newly acquired picks. 

Other positions of interest for the 49ers are offensive line, defensive tackle and cornerback. 

