49ers Training Camp: Top 3 Most Intriguing Position Battles

Training camp is just around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers. These are the top three most intriguing position battles that will take place.

Wide receiver

Never has there been a time entering training camp that the wide receiver position was loaded for the 49ers. Now none of these players are finished products. They’re all going to have to come into their own and develop into capable, productive players.

However, training camp is a race.

A race to see who can show off and make an impression on the coaches first. Kind of like a salesperson. These players are trying to sell themselves to the coaching staff for not only a roster spot, but for playing time.

Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne are the lead horses at the position, so seeing what they could do doesn’t generate the intrigue for training camp. The intrigue lies with the young bucks in Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Taylor, Jalen Hurd, etc.

Which of these players are going to answer Kyle Shanahan’s call?

Perhaps it’ll be Dante Pettis, who might have benefited from an offseason to hit the reset button. A little competition in training camp could just be what he needs to come to the realization that his spot is not guaranteed.

Even a seventh-rounder like Jauan Jennings is a threat to some of these players. Not to mention Richie James Jr. is potentially on the bubble and Travis Benjamin is a veteran that could aid the group.

Cornerback

It’s been quite the sight to see how far the cornerback position has improved in the last two to three years. The 49ers were one of the most horrendous at corner. Now they are an above average group.

I know that the pass rush has a lot to do with their success. But to not acknowledge that this group is talented is delusional.

Richard Sherman, despite being up there in age, is still elite. There is no reason to doubt he won’t be playing at a high level again in 2020. And let’s not forget about slot cornerback K’Waun Williams who is a downright baller.

The reason for intrigue at cornerback is to see how Emmanuel Moseley progresses and can retain his role as the starter. Ahkello Witherspoon, like with Dante Pettis, could have benefited from an offseason to hit the reset button. The guy was practically burnt toast in the last three to four games.

Yet, there is still talent in Witherspoon that can rise to the surface again. Seeing who wins the camp battle between these two players will be a treat. It’ll also be intriguing to see who the dark horse corner will be. I've got my eyes on DeMarkus Acy.

Linebacker

There isn’t a wild card or a dark horse here to keep an eye on like the previous two positions. In fact, linebacker is arguably the most solidified area on the team with Fred Warner leading the way.

The reason this position is part of the most intriguing position battles is because of Kwon Alexander and Dre Greenlaw. Both of these players had tremendous seasons in 2019. Seeing what they can do to build upon that season in 2020 can potentially take the 49ers defense to another level.

Where eyes need to be pointed to is to see who is receiving most of the reps at WILL linebacker on defense. Base defense will obviously involve all three of the linebackers, but it is in nickel defense that will reveal who the favorite is.

The 49ers love to operate in nickel because it optimizes their defense. Nickel is a tough shell to crack for opposing offenses, it was evident for the entire 2019 season. It all comes down to which linebacker optimizes their nickel defense more, Alexander or Greenlaw?