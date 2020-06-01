All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

UDFA Darrion Daniels Adds Depth at Nose Tackle Behind D.J. Jones

Maverick Pallack

For the first time in a while, the 49ers have question marks on their interior defensive line. DeForrest Buckner’s durability and disruptability consistently fueled the defense. A one-stop shop for all defensive-line needs was lost when the 49ers traded Buckner to Indianapolis. 

A combination of D.J. Jones and rookie Javon Kinlaw will try to replace Buckner’s Pro-Bowl-level three-down impact. Of course, Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Ronald Blair III and Dee Ford can elevate their pass rush to supplement the loss of Buckner, but who alongside Jones and Kinlaw is capable of entering the interior rotation? 

Outside of Sheldon Day, who signed a $1.75 million contract with Indianapolis in March, the 2019 49ers were rather weak at the reserve interior line. The un-retired Earl Mitchell provided some heroics, but the unproven group of Jullian Taylor, Kentavius Street and Kevin Givens were underwhelming. 

One player that could jump right into Day’s spot on the depth chart is undrafted rookie free agent out of Nebraska, defensive tackle Darrion Daniels. 

Depth on the defensive line is vital to the 49ers’ success. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek employ many different defensive fronts that, when rested, completely take over the game. 

“You never really know what guy is coming because they’re all coming so fast,” Daniels told the Lincoln Journal Star in April. “It’s not like you can focus on one guy coming from one side or the other. I feel like they [the 49ers] have a lot of guys that are going to get in and get roles and I just can’t wait to be part of it.” 

Jones averaged 27.6 snaps a game on defense before injuring his ankle last season per Pro Football Reference. Day averaged 26.6 in Jones’ place. If Jones is truly due for an increase in snaps, fatigue and injury concerns become more prevalent, making a proper reserve nose tackle necessary. 

Finding a backup like Daniels, that can both spell Jones and act as a long-term-injury insurance policy, helps stabilize the line. 

At 6’3, 311 pounds, Daniels adds height and weight to the interior. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised him for his “good energy,” “snap quickness,” and ability to take on “angle blocks.” 

As a redshirt graduate-transfer at Nebraska, Daniels made 27 tackles, 1.5 for loss, in eight games. Prior to that, he was a four-year contributor on Oklahoma State’s defensive line, totaling 41 tackles, 9.5 TFLs and two sacks in 33 games for the Cowboys.  

Daniels is no lock for the roster. He missed games in each of his last three seasons with injuries. 

But with the injury-prone Street and Taylor as his biggest competition, a simple healthy preseason might be enough to make the team. If he can shed the injury bug and prove his importance against the run, Daniels could be the newest tool for Saleh and Kocurek’s first-rate defensive line. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Offensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential offensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

Alain Poupart

Why the 49ers Should Sign Aqib Talib

The 49ers have $15.7 million in cap space and veteran cornerback Aqib Talib is a free agent. They should sign him. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

kezar

Five NFL Teams that Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Here are five good NFL teams that would be even better with quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Grant Cohn

Expectations for 49ers' Colton McKivitz in 2020

The 49ers drafted George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw in Round 5, so the expectations for their latest fifth-round pick, Colton McKivitz, are understandably high.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Predicting the Impact of Five 49ers Primed with Bigger Roles in 2020

Here's what to expect from these five ascending 49ers in 2020.

Nick_Newman

by

Mitchell Alan

Fantasy Football: 49ers Raheem Mostert is a Risky Selection

Raheem Mostert is a premier running back, but the 49ers use a committee of running backs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

49ers to Donate $1 Million to Fight Systemic Racism

49ers owner Jed York wants to join the fight against systemic racism in the United States.

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers have Leverage Over George Kittle in Contract Negotiations

The 49ers and George Kittle reportedly are far apart in contract negotiations. Here's why the 49ers have leverage over Kittle.

Grant Cohn

by

Mtl49

Will Jimmy Garoppolo Have Over or Under 3,950.5 Passing Yards in 2020?

The over/under for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's 2020 passing yards is 3,905.5.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

NFC Top 5 Power Rankings

Here are the top-five teams in the NFC.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er