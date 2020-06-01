UDFA Darrion Daniels Adds Depth at Nose Tackle Behind D.J. Jones

For the first time in a while, the 49ers have question marks on their interior defensive line. DeForrest Buckner’s durability and disruptability consistently fueled the defense. A one-stop shop for all defensive-line needs was lost when the 49ers traded Buckner to Indianapolis.

A combination of D.J. Jones and rookie Javon Kinlaw will try to replace Buckner’s Pro-Bowl-level three-down impact. Of course, Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Ronald Blair III and Dee Ford can elevate their pass rush to supplement the loss of Buckner, but who alongside Jones and Kinlaw is capable of entering the interior rotation?

Outside of Sheldon Day, who signed a $1.75 million contract with Indianapolis in March, the 2019 49ers were rather weak at the reserve interior line. The un-retired Earl Mitchell provided some heroics, but the unproven group of Jullian Taylor, Kentavius Street and Kevin Givens were underwhelming.

One player that could jump right into Day’s spot on the depth chart is undrafted rookie free agent out of Nebraska, defensive tackle Darrion Daniels.

Depth on the defensive line is vital to the 49ers’ success. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek employ many different defensive fronts that, when rested, completely take over the game.

“You never really know what guy is coming because they’re all coming so fast,” Daniels told the Lincoln Journal Star in April. “It’s not like you can focus on one guy coming from one side or the other. I feel like they [the 49ers] have a lot of guys that are going to get in and get roles and I just can’t wait to be part of it.”

Jones averaged 27.6 snaps a game on defense before injuring his ankle last season per Pro Football Reference. Day averaged 26.6 in Jones’ place. If Jones is truly due for an increase in snaps, fatigue and injury concerns become more prevalent, making a proper reserve nose tackle necessary.

Finding a backup like Daniels, that can both spell Jones and act as a long-term-injury insurance policy, helps stabilize the line.

At 6’3, 311 pounds, Daniels adds height and weight to the interior. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised him for his “good energy,” “snap quickness,” and ability to take on “angle blocks.”

As a redshirt graduate-transfer at Nebraska, Daniels made 27 tackles, 1.5 for loss, in eight games. Prior to that, he was a four-year contributor on Oklahoma State’s defensive line, totaling 41 tackles, 9.5 TFLs and two sacks in 33 games for the Cowboys.

Daniels is no lock for the roster. He missed games in each of his last three seasons with injuries.

But with the injury-prone Street and Taylor as his biggest competition, a simple healthy preseason might be enough to make the team. If he can shed the injury bug and prove his importance against the run, Daniels could be the newest tool for Saleh and Kocurek’s first-rate defensive line.