49ers Unveil 2 Quarterback Offense on Day 18 of Training Camp

It seems the 49ers could split the quarterbacks' playing time Week 1, and every week until Lance shows he's ready to start full time.

SANTA CLARA -- Maybe it doesn't matter whether Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance starts Week 1 for the 49ers. Maybe they both will play equally.

That essentially is what they did Wednesday on Day 18 of training camp. The starters had two drives to move the ball and try to score. On the first drive, Garoppolo played the first three snaps, then went to the bench, and Lance played the final three snaps.

On the second drive, Garoppolo played the first three snaps, then Lance replaced him for the fourth snap, then Garoppolo came back on the field for the fifth snap, then Lance replaced him one more time and took the final snap.



It seems the 49ers could split their playing time similarly Week 1, and every week until Lance shows he's ready to start full time. Because he hasn't proven he's ready just yet -- he sailed another pass over the middle today and got intercepted. A bad habit of his. And Garoppolo hasn't looked good in camp, although he played well today. Which means neither quarterback has taken the job.

So they'll split it until one of them finally secures it.

Here's what each quarterback did on Day 18.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

Completed 11 of 16 pass attempts. Didn't throw an interception, which is good, because he threw five picks in his previous four practices, plus one in the preseason game against the Chargers. Good to see him protect the football for a change.

Here's the play by play of his afternoon.

1. Got sacked by Nick Bosa. Welcome back, Nick.

2. Rolled right, stopped and threw left to Brandon Aiyuk, who ran a dig route. Gain of 15.

3. Completed a 10-yard pass to Trent Sherfield, who beat Emmanuel Moseley with a slant route.

4. Ball slipped out of his hand as he attempted to throw it. Incomplete.

5. Completed a 2-yard check down pass to Trey Sermon.

6. Completed a 10-yard pass to Deebo Samuel, who beat Dontae Johnson with a slant.

7. Completed a 15-yard pass to Aiyuk, who beat with Johnson with an out route.

8. On 3rd and 5, threw an incomplete pass to George Kittle, who slipped and fell as he made his break to the outside.

9. Completed a 5-yard pass to Kyle Juszczyk, who ran a stick route.

10. Completed a 6-yard pass to Ross Dwelley, who ran a stick route.

11. Sailed a pass over the head of Mohamed Sanu, who ran an out route to the right and was open.

12. Completed a 10-yard pass to Samuel, who ran a slant.

13. While playing with the second-team offense, overthrew a deep pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt, who ran a seam route.

14. Completed a 22-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a deep crossing route from right to left and made a 1-handed catch.

15. On 4th and 3, completed a 12-yard pass to Samuel, who beat Ambry Thomas with dig from right to left.

16. While playing with the second-string offense, on 1st and 10, completed 4-yard screen pass to Elijah Mitchell.

17. While playing with the second-string offense, on 1st and 10, threw an incomplete deep pass that Aiyuk caught out of bounds.

TREY LANCE

Completed 12 of 16 passes (75 percent), but threw a pick that looked an awful lot like the one he threw against the Chargers -- high and over the middle. Either he needs to aim lower, or the 49ers need to not let him throw those passes right now.

Here's the play by play of Lance's afternoon.

1. Completed a late check down pass to Ross Dwelley, who gained no yards.

2. Completed a 25-yard pass to Sanu, who ran a deep crosser from left to right.

3. Got sacked by Jordan Willis, who beat Jaylon Moore quickly. Threw the ball away after the sack.

4. Completed a 10-yard pass to Sanu, who ran a curl route.

5. Completed a 10-yard pass to Samuel, who ran a slant.

6. Scrambled left and completed a 15-yard pass on the run to Aiyuk. Gorgeous.

7. On 3rd and 7, completed a 10-yard pass to Jalen Hurd, who ran an out route to the right.

8. On 3rd and 5, ran a quarterback draw and gained no yards.

9. On 1st and 10, overthrew a deep pass to Aiyuk, who ran a fade up the right sideline.

10. On 2nd and 5, completed a 25-yard pass to Jordan Matthews over the middle.

11. On 3rd and 7, sailed a pass over MyCole Pruitt's head and got intercepted by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Lance has made this mistake before, which is one reason he hasn't won the starting job yet.

12. While playing with the first-string offense, on 2nd and 9, completed a shovel pass to Samuel, who ran a jet sweep to the left and gained 10 yards.

13. While playing with the first-string offense, on 1st and 10, scrambled right and completed a 20-yard pass on the move to Sherfield. Beautiful throw.

14. Completed a 7-yard pass to Pruitt, who ran an out to the right.

15. While playing with the first-string offense, on 1st and 10, completed a 5-yard check down pass to Samuel because Sherfield was double-covered deep. Good decision.

16. Got his pass batted down at the line of scrimmage.

17. On 3rd and 10, threw a rocket to Jordan Matthews, who caught it between two defenders for a 13-yard gain.

18. On 2nd and 10, rolled to his right and immediately had pressure in his face, so he threw a pass off his back foot that 1-hopped the intended receiver, Richie James Jr. Nothing much Lance could have done on that play.