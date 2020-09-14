49ers Week 1 Studs and Duds

The opener against the Cardinals has come and gone. The 49ers are 0-1, and find themselves solely in the cellar of the NFC West. Across the board, it was a terrible performance from the team.

You could probably come up with 15 individuals who are worthy of the “dud” list, but instead I highlighted the top four. On a positive note, it wasn’t all bad, as a few players certainly stood out.

Let’s take a look at the Week 1 studs and duds.

Studs:

1- Trent Williams

In his first action since December 30, 2018, Trent Williams looked every bit the part of an All-Pro tackle. He did his job to keep Jimmy Garoppolo clean - allowing only one pressure-, and did his part in the run game. It took one game for Williams to establish himself as the most impactful addition of the offseason. Plus he had this vicious block, where he likely would’ve had to serve jail time if this was done in public.

Maybe next time, don’t be so violent, Trent. Kidding of course. I enjoy seeing you dismantle other humans.

2- Robbie Gould

Robbie Gould may have been the only 49er to meet and exceed expectations in the game against the Cardinals. From a statistical standpoint, he was perfect. Gould went 2 for 2 on extra point attempts, and 2 for 2 on field goals. Including a 50 yarder, which is something he did not accomplish last season. How about that from the 16-year vet!?

Gould out-dueled Cardinals’ kicker Zane Gonzales, who also went 2 for 2 on extra point attempts, but missed two field goals. Gould’s eight points were the most any player scored throughout the game.

Kickers need love to, and Gould should be recognized for being the best at his job on Sunday. All in four snaps worth of work.

Perfection, Robbie

3- Jerick McKinnon

After getting paid a King’s ransom to be on injured reserve for each of the last two seasons, Jerick McKinnon finally played a regular season snap for the 49ers. Not only did he play, but he played pretty darn well. Well enough to earn the highest honor one could ever receive - recognition as a Week 1 stud from your's truly.

McKinnon touched the ball six times for 44 yards (7.3 yards per touch), and scored a touchdown. He was also involved in the 49ers most impactful play of the day, where Garoppolo escaped a sack and McKinnon drew a pass interference call downfield.

Without Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, the team is lacking playmakers. Luckily that is exactly what McKinnon brings to the table. This team needs all of the playmakers they can get.

Welcome back, Jerick.

4. Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert picked up right where he left off, with a 19 touch, 151 yards and a touchdown performance.

Mostert looks like he has really developed as a receiving threat, as he was targeted a career-high five times and tied a career-high with four catches. Mostert was able to do it all, except score a one-yard goal-line touchdown. That has never been his game though.

All things considered, great game from Mostert. He’s clearly the team’s No. 1 back.

Kudos, Raheem.

Duds:

1- Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo was absolutely horrific. This may have been his worst game as the 49ers quarterback, or is at least right up there with his 2018 opening performance against the Vikings. If you take away Mostert’s 76-yard touchdown catch and run, Garoppolo had a stat line of:

18 completions / 32 pass attempts (56.25%)

Next Gen Stats: 3/9 on passes more than 10 yards

183 passing yards

1 touchdown

The stats don’t even begin to tell the story of how bad Garoppolo was yesterday. This is the type of performance you would’ve been okay with, if it was his first game back from his ACL injury. But it’s not. This past game was his 20th meaningful start since the injury.

And yet he looked like a quarterback who was returning to action after a traumatic experience. Maybe that traumatic experience is how last season ended. Is the Super Bowl over-throw and the criticism that came along with it inside of his head? It’s hard to answer that question confidently.

Whatever the case may be, Garoppolo did not look like himself. He lacked confidence in his own playmaking ability, which is unusual. He usually plays with that gunslinger type mentality, and that was nowhere to be found.

Not only did he struggle to make plays, he struggled to read the field. He was oblivious to Mostert wide open in the back left of the end-zone on the play prior to McKinnon’s touchdown reception. He missed a wide open Kendrick Bourne for a would-be touchdown, and of course completely under-threw Bourne on what would have likely been the game winning touchdown.

The best play Garoppolo made all day long was when he escaped a sack, chucked the ball downfield, threw an interception and had a pass interference call work in his favor.

Granted, he had no receiver help, outside of Bourne, but Garoppolo himself wasn’t doing the receivers any favors - in fact, he was unintentionally jeopardizing their health with his inaccuracy. Take the screen throw to Kittle for example.

Do better, Jimmy.

2. Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan was out coached by Kliff Kingsbury. There is simply no other way to put it. Shanahan was creative early on in the game, calling plays that included a misdirection handoff to George Kittle. Brilliant. But why stop?

There was such a lack of effort in the play calling. The team desperately needed a spark throughout the entire 2nd half, and Shanahan couldn’t cook anything up.

As much as the poor offensive performance is on Garoppolo, it is also on Shanahan. Garoppolo was struggling, it became so apparent halfway through the third quarter. Why didn’t Shanahan alter the play calling to put Garoppolo in a better position to succeed?

Shanahan needed to get the ball out of Garoppolo’s hands quicker, as he clearly was not comfortable nor confident hanging in the pocket. Where were the bootlegs, run-pass options, and quick throws?

Shanahan called the entire game way to conservatively and plain. I was advocating for the team to go for it on what ended up being Gould’s 52-yard field goal, and when the team finally went for it on fourth and goal from the one, they didn’t get it. I like the decision, but not the call. Mostert has never been a short-yardage back, so why give it to him there?

Do better, Kyle.

3. Robert Saleh

The only flaw the 49ers’ defense had last year was that they struggled against mobile quarterbacks. Kyler Murray played the 49ers extremely tough last season. Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes all beat the team last year.

If there was one thing you’d think Saleh would stay up all night game planning for it would be to slow down Murray. The NFL schedule was released on May 9. Saleh knew for the last four months the team was opening up against Murray, and that was the best game plan he could come up with?

Where were the spies on Murray? He had an absolute field day just knifing through the defense. Saleh’s defense was helpless, and his inability to make an in-game adjustment hurt.

Do better, Robert.

4. Dee Ford

Where the hell was Dee Ford? It is like he completely fell off the face of the planet. Even if he’s not 100-percent healthy, you’d expect him to bring something, anything, to the table. But nope, instead he lacked effort and looked out of shape and slow.

Someone please remind Ford that the 49ers are paying him a LOT to rush opposing quarterbacks, and not to impersonate Harry Houdini.

Do better, Dee.

