49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Good Nick and Bad Nick

Grant Cohn

Here are the best and worst plays 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens made Week 2 against the New York Jets after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, who left at halftime with a high-ankle sprain.

GOOD NICK

9:36 Third Quarter. Second and 14 at NYJ 38.

This is Mullens' first pass of the game, first pass since 2018 and he's backed up. Second and very long. Mullens stands in the shotgun, catches the snap, takes a quick three-step drop and, as soon as he reaches the end of his drop, he fires a strike to Kendrick Bourne over the middle between three defenders for a gain of 10.

6:58 Third Quarter. Second and 15 at SF 20.

Virtually the same play. This time, the linebacker reads Mullens and breaks on the pass. So Mullens has to the ball low and away from Bourne -- the placement and timing have to be perfect. And they are. Another nice gain over the middle on second and long.

5:29 Third Quarter. Second and 11 at SF 34.

Second and long again. This time, Mullens goes through two reads before he completes his drop, and fires a strike over the middle to tight end Ross Dwelley. Mullens goes through his reads so efficiently. He doesn't waste time staring a covered receivers.

13:02 Fourth Quarter. Second and 8 at SF 25.

This is Mullens at his best. Play action. Sells the fake. Snaps his head around quickly. Waits long enough for his receiver to get open. Throws a dart 20 yards downfield while taking a crushing shot. Pops right back up.

BAD NICK

8:58 Third Quarter. Third and 4 at NYJ 28.

The first third down of the game. Mullens throws a deep pass to Trent Taylor even though Ross Dwelley is open at the first-down marker. Mullens is an extremely aggressive quarterback -- he broke Brett Favre's records at Southern Mississippi. Mullens likes to sling the ball downfield. But after this play, he settled down and completed a series of short passes over the middle.

4:48 Third Quarter. Third and 6 at SF 39.

The interception. Mike McGlinchey trips and gives up instant pressure, and Mullens throws a short pass while taking a hit, and the ball is behind Jerick McKinnon, who tips it to a Jets defender who intercepts the pass. Normally, I wouldn't fault a quarterback for trying to make this play under pressure, but the 49ers were up by 21 points at the time. Better to just take the sack, because that won't get the Jets back in the game. A pick-6 will.

