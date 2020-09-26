49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Stock Down

Here's which San Francisco 49ers made their stocks go down during their 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

1. Right Tackle Mike McGlinchey

1:51 Second Quarter. First and 10 at NYJ 38.

You've seen the holding penalty McGlinchey committed the negated Raheem Mostert's 67-yard touchdown run. You've seen the quarterback hit McGlinchey allowed that led to the interception. But you probably haven't seen this play, where McGlinchey runs upfield, dives at a defender and misses him entirely. McGlinchey is supposed to be a run-blocking specialist, but this isn't special.

2. Right Guard Daniel Brunskill

11:43 First Quarter. Second and 6 at SF 24.

Here, Brunskill has to block Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft. But Williams tosses Brunskill to the side and makes a tackle in the backfield while Brunskill merely tries to keep his balance.

1:25 First Quarter. Second and 4 at NYJ 49.

This time, Brunskill has to block a linebacker. Brunskill pops out of his stance and tries to chase him down, but slips and falls. Not the most graceful play.

14:15 Second Quarter. Second and 13 at NYJ 46.

This time he's pass protecting, and he barely gets his hands on the pass rusher in front of him. Just a big ole' whiff and a lunge. Jimmy Garoppolo takes a big hit.

0:46 Second Quarter. First and Goal at NYJ 6.

Brunskill pulls from the right side of the formation to the left, trips over Ben Garland's foot and falls on face first. Garland has to stay on his feet. Through two games, he has been a downgrade from Mike Person, which is hard to fathom.

3. Center Ben Garland

3:31 First Quarter. First and 10 at SF 33.

Now Garland has to block Quinnen Williams -- something none of the 49ers offensive linemen could do on Sunday. Williams blows right past him and tackles Raheem Mostert in the backfield.

4. Left Guard Laken Tomlinson

1:46 Second Quarter. Second and 13 at NYJ 41.

Tomlinson is a good left guard -- a good run blocker and a good pass protector, as long as the player he has to block is right in front of him. When a pass rusher loops in from another location, Tomlinson has trouble stopping him. Here, the defensive end stunts to the inside, beats Tomlinson and takes Garoppolo to the ground.

5. Left Tackle Trent Williams.

12:41 Third Quarter. 1st and 20 at SF 22.

Arguably the greatest left tackle of his era. But on this play, he has to block Quinnen Williams, and immediately gives up the inside. Just isn't quick enough to block the young Jets defensive tackle, who sacks Nick Mullens.

The entire offensive line must play much better for the 49ers to beat the Giants on Sunday.

Watch the full film breakdown below.