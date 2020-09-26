SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Stock Down

Grant Cohn

Here's which San Francisco 49ers made their stocks go down during their 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

1. Right Tackle Mike McGlinchey

1:51 Second Quarter. First and 10 at NYJ 38.

You've seen the holding penalty McGlinchey committed the negated Raheem Mostert's 67-yard touchdown run. You've seen the quarterback hit McGlinchey allowed that led to the interception. But you probably haven't seen this play, where McGlinchey runs upfield, dives at a defender and misses him entirely. McGlinchey is supposed to be a run-blocking specialist, but this isn't special.

2. Right Guard Daniel Brunskill

11:43 First Quarter. Second and 6 at SF 24.

Here, Brunskill has to block Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft. But Williams tosses Brunskill to the side and makes a tackle in the backfield while Brunskill merely tries to keep his balance.

1:25 First Quarter. Second and 4 at NYJ 49.

This time, Brunskill has to block a linebacker. Brunskill pops out of his stance and tries to chase him down, but slips and falls. Not the most graceful play.

14:15 Second Quarter. Second and 13 at NYJ 46.

This time he's pass protecting, and he barely gets his hands on the pass rusher in front of him. Just a big ole' whiff and a lunge. Jimmy Garoppolo takes a big hit.

0:46 Second Quarter. First and Goal at NYJ 6.

Brunskill pulls from the right side of the formation to the left, trips over Ben Garland's foot and falls on face first. Garland has to stay on his feet. Through two games, he has been a downgrade from Mike Person, which is hard to fathom.

3. Center Ben Garland

3:31 First Quarter. First and 10 at SF 33.

Now Garland has to block Quinnen Williams -- something none of the 49ers offensive linemen could do on Sunday. Williams blows right past him and tackles Raheem Mostert in the backfield.

4. Left Guard Laken Tomlinson

1:46 Second Quarter. Second and 13 at NYJ 41.

Tomlinson is a good left guard -- a good run blocker and a good pass protector, as long as the player he has to block is right in front of him. When a pass rusher loops in from another location, Tomlinson has trouble stopping him. Here, the defensive end stunts to the inside, beats Tomlinson and takes Garoppolo to the ground.

5. Left Tackle Trent Williams.

12:41 Third Quarter. 1st and 20 at SF 22.

Arguably the greatest left tackle of his era. But on this play, he has to block Quinnen Williams, and immediately gives up the inside. Just isn't quick enough to block the young Jets defensive tackle, who sacks Nick Mullens.

The entire offensive line must play much better for the 49ers to beat the Giants on Sunday.

Watch the full film breakdown below.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Scouting Report for 49ers Fans

Here's an in-depth scouting report of the San Francisco 49ers upcoming opponent, the New York Giants.

Grant Cohn

49ers Flashback Friday: Big Nick Mullens Energy

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens represents all of us, and he can beat the New York Giants this Sunday.

Crystal Scuor

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 3 against the New York Giants

The answer to these five questions will determine whether the 49ers beat the New York.

Jack Hammer

Will the 49ers Have a QB Controversy if Nick Mullens Performs Well?

Will there be a quarterback controversy on the 49ers in Nick Mullens plays well against the New York Giants?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Stock Up

Here's which San Francisco 49ers made their stocks go up during their 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Good Nick Mullens and Bad Nick Mullens

The best and worst plays 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens made Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn

49ers Tight End George Kittle will not Play against the New York Giants

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled tight end George Kittle out for their game against the New York Giants.

Grant Cohn

What to Expect from the 49ers Offense with Nick Mullens at Quarterback

Here's what to expect from the San Francisco 49ers offense when Nick Mullens is the quarterback against the New York Giants.

Grant Cohn

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Out Against New York Giants

The 49ers confirmed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday against the New York Giants.

Jack Hammer

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 3 Game At the New York Giants

Here are the five key 49ers to watch when they play the New York Giants.

Maverick Pallack