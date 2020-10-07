SI.com
49ers Week 4 Film Breakdown: Will the Real Trent Williams Please Stand Up?

Grant Cohn

Theoretically, Trent Williams is the 49ers best offensive lineman.

But against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night when the 49ers lost 25-20, Williams might have been their worst offensive lineman. No exaggeration.

Don't believe me? Go watch the following six plays:

10:12 First Quarter. First and 10 at SF 35.

This is the first play of the second series. During the first series, the 49ers threw three passes and went three-and-out, so here they attempt to establish a run game behind Williams. But Derek Barnett shoves him into the backfield and Williams wrestles him to the ground to make a bad play even worse. The officials flag Williams for holding -- a 10-yard penalty on the first play of the second series. A sign of things to come for Williams.

9:16 First Quarter. Second and 15 at SF 30.

Two plays later. The 49ers are backed up because Williams couldn't maintain his block during their first run play. Now the 49ers pass, and Williams has to block Barnett again. This time, Barnett simply bulrushes Williams into Nick Mullens' lap and sacks him. Williams doesn't look nearly as strong as he did in Washington. You can tell he took a season off.

1:14 First Quarter. Second and 2 at PHI 33.

The 49ers try to run behind Williams again -- he's supposed to be the best run-blocking left tackle in a zone-blocking scheme. He hits Barnett with everything he has, but Barnett still drives him five yards backfield, directly into the path of running back Jerick McKinnon, who loses five yards. Did Joe Staley ever look this physically weak? I don't think so.

9:45 Third Quarter. First and Goal at PHI 10.

Now the 49ers want to run behind Williams in the red zone. But when he goes to engage Barnett, he whiffs, Barnett beats him instantly to the inside and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. gains only three yards. Now you see why Kyle Shanahan seems to lack confidence in his run game this season.

15:00 Fourth Quarter. First and 10 at SF 46.

This is a play-action pass and Williams has to block Josh Sweat, who has seven sacks in his career. Sweat shoves Williams into the backfield, beats him around the edge and sacks Mullens as Williams watches helplessly. This is the second sack he has allowed in this game. If he weren't Trent Williams, the 49ers might have benched him after this play.

1:40 Fourth Quarter. First and 10 at SF 12.

First play of the final drive of the game. The 49ers are down five points and they're on their 12-yard line. They need every yard they can get to win this game. What they don't need is a false on the first play of this drive. And that's what Williams, the All Pro, gives them. He costs the 49ers an five yards, so they start their final drive from the seven-yard line and end up losing.

Williams didn't merely get manhandled all game -- he wasn't locked in mentally, either. He needs to play better or the 49ers will go nowhere this season.

Watch the full breakdown below:

