All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Breaks Foot

Grant Cohn

The 49ers just got their first bad news of the offseason.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture in his foot Thursday during a throwing session in Nashville, Tennessee with Jimmy Garoppolo and other 49ers, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport writes Samuel should be on the field early in the season, meaning he could miss a few games -- he is expected to miss the next three to four months. Not good for a team that lost its other starting wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, just this offseason. Sanders signed with the Saints, the 49ers' competition for the NFC Championship.

Samuel has a history of breaking bones. He broke his right fibula in 2017 while playing for South Carolina and missed the rest of the season. He also missed games due to hamstring injuries earlier in college.

Samuel missed one game in 2019 with a groin injury, but started 11 games during the regular season as a rookie, gained 961 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns. Then in the playoffs, Samuel started all three games and gained 229 yards from scrimmage. He became one of the 49ers' most important weapons on offense along with tight end George Kittle and running back Raheem Mostert.

If Samuel can't start Week 1 against the Cardinals, the 49ers probably would start Kendrick Bourne and whichever young, unproven wide receiver steps up -- Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Hurd, Dante Pettis or someone else. 

If Samuel's injury lingers, the 49ers could trade for a wide receiver who's on the final season of his contract, just as they did in 2019 when they traded for Emmanuel Sanders.

This year, the 49ers could trade for the Chargers' Keenan Allen, the Lions' Marvin Jones or the Texans' Kenny Stills.

Stay tuned for more information about Samuel's fracture foot as it becomes available.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 49ers may have Snubbed John Lynch

The 49ers may have snubbed John Lynch by extending Kyle Shanahan's contract.

Grant Cohn

by

mrosslarkin

What Bill Walsh would Think of Jimmy Garoppolo

Here's what former 49ers head coach Bill Walsh might think of current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Walsh were alive.

Grant Cohn

by

terrydarc

3 Ways the 49ers can Maximize their Super Bowl Window in 2020

Here are three things the 49ers can do to give themselves the best chance to win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Grant Cohn

Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Offensive Line

These are the 49ers' best offensive linemen of the past 10 years.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman

How 49ers CEO Jed York has Changed

Here's how 49ers CEO Jed York has changed since he took over the team in 2008.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why the 49ers Haven't Extended John Lynch's Contract

The 49ers extended head coach Kyle Shanahan's contract, but not general manager John Lynch's contract. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Dallas9er

Why 49ers Extending Kyle Shanahan Now Was Necessary

Here's why extending 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's contract through 2025 was a good move.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Why the 49ers Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers in 2021

The Packers could make Aaron Rodgers available for trade in 2021, and the 49ers could be interested.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Kyle Shanahan's Extension is an Historic Moment for 49ers

The 49ers gave head coach Kyle Shanahan an historic contract extension for the franchise.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

San Francisco 49ers 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Here's everything 49ers fans need to know about the 2020 Cardinals

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Mitchell Alan