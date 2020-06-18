49ers WR Deebo Samuel Breaks Foot

The 49ers just got their first bad news of the offseason.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture in his foot Thursday during a throwing session in Nashville, Tennessee with Jimmy Garoppolo and other 49ers, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport writes Samuel should be on the field early in the season, meaning he could miss a few games -- he is expected to miss the next three to four months. Not good for a team that lost its other starting wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, just this offseason. Sanders signed with the Saints, the 49ers' competition for the NFC Championship.

Samuel has a history of breaking bones. He broke his right fibula in 2017 while playing for South Carolina and missed the rest of the season. He also missed games due to hamstring injuries earlier in college.

Samuel missed one game in 2019 with a groin injury, but started 11 games during the regular season as a rookie, gained 961 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns. Then in the playoffs, Samuel started all three games and gained 229 yards from scrimmage. He became one of the 49ers' most important weapons on offense along with tight end George Kittle and running back Raheem Mostert.

If Samuel can't start Week 1 against the Cardinals, the 49ers probably would start Kendrick Bourne and whichever young, unproven wide receiver steps up -- Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Hurd, Dante Pettis or someone else.

If Samuel's injury lingers, the 49ers could trade for a wide receiver who's on the final season of his contract, just as they did in 2019 when they traded for Emmanuel Sanders.

This year, the 49ers could trade for the Chargers' Keenan Allen, the Lions' Marvin Jones or the Texans' Kenny Stills.

Stay tuned for more information about Samuel's fracture foot as it becomes available.