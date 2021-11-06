5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Battle of Injuries vs. Arizona

The 49ers look to make it two in a row with a victory in Week 9 over the potentially severely-shorthanded division-leading Arizona Cardinals.

The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) reentered the playoff picture with their best win of the season, defeating the Bears at Chicago in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s redemption-filled homecoming.

The 49ers look to make it two in a row with a victory in Week 9 over the potentially severely-shorthanded division-leading Arizona Cardinals (7-1).

A win against Arizona, and a Carolina loss to New England, would put the 49ers back in position for a Wild Card.

Here are five Players to Watch in the 49ers’ key divisional matchup with Arizona:

Rondale Moore, Wide Receiver, #4 — Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals could be without quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring). That’s their best two weapons.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury fortunately has three other legit receivers, including rookie Rondale Moore. Even if Murray and Hopkins are able to go, expect a lot from Moore.

The second round pick is one of the NFL’s best young offensive weapons and mismatches. He has 4.29 speed and averages 11.3 yards per reception.

Moore is one of the NFL’s leaders in a unique stat: average cushion.

His 7.8 average cushion yards are the third highest in the NFL per Next Gen Stats. That means on plays he gets targeted, defenders are giving him large cushions in order to keep up with his excellent speed.

Kingsbury can place Moore anywhere on the field to get the ball in his young playmaker’s hands with Deebo Samuel-style plays.

The 49ers have no one to keep up with Moore’s speed.

Jordan Phillips, Defensive End, #97 — Arizona Cardinals

Arizona will be without two of its top three defensive linemen on Sunday. Defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) are out.

While veteran nose tackle Corey Peters offers similar production to Lawrence, it’s hard to replace Watt’s presence.

However, experienced reserve Jordan Phillips (71.7 PFF grade) has been a good rotation piece for Arizona.

Watt had two tackles-for-loss, four QB hits, and a batted pass when these teams met in Week 5. It was his best game of the season.

The Cardinals do not need sacks or TFLs from Phillips. But they do need him to disrupt San Francisco’s blocking in order to free up Arizona’s extremely athletic linebackers.

JaMycal Hasty, Running Back, #23 — San Francisco 49ers

For the first time this season, the 49ers find themselves in a better injury position than their opponents. Yet that doesn’t mean they’re full strength.

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell (ribs) is questionable and dynamic backup Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) is still working his way back from an early offseason injury.

This could thrust second-year undrafted back JaMycal Hasty into an elevated role.

Hasty has missed a few chip blocks and blitz pickups in 2021 after assuming the third-down role that Jerick McKinnon owned last season.

That will come into play on Sunday as the Cardinals have blitzed 30 percent of drop backs (per Pro Football Reference) which is the eighth highest in the NFL.

Down two defensive linemen, Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could opt to give his pass rush more help by sending an extra defender.

Garoppolo struggles under pressure. Along with needing the run game to open up the play action, he’ll need his running back to pick up any safety or linebacker trying to sneak through.

D.J. Jones, Defensive Tackle, #93 — San Francisco 49ers

In addition to no Murray or Hopkins, Arizona could be without its top two centers.

Starter Rodney Hudson (ribs/shoulder) was designated to return from injured reserve on Nov. 2 and as of Nov. 5 Kingsbury told the media he was “trending the right way.”

If Hudson is unable to go, Arizona would likely be down to their third-string center. Backup Max Garcia (Achilles) is questionable, after being limited this week.

That could mean defensive tackle D.J. Jones either gets to rush on an on-the-mend Hudson, a hobbled Garcia or third-stringer Sean Harlow, a fourth-round pick by Atlanta in 2017 who started his first career game last week.

Jones (72.6 PFF grade) had his first sack of the season Week 5 against Arizona, the game in which Hudson left injured.

Given Arizona’s potential deficiencies through the air, controlling the line of scrimmage will be a vital part of Sunday’s contest.

Arizona must get running back James Conner going whether they have McCoy or a hobbled Murray at quarterback.

If Jones and the rest of the 49ers’ defensive line fail to get off their blocks and make plays, it could be a big day for both Conner and Chase Edmonds.

Yet if Jones, Arik Armstead, Kentavius Street and the other big men wreak some havoc, and stuff the Cardinals’ run game, Kingsbury might need to rely on the underwhelming Colt McCoy to make some plays with his arm.

Tavon Wilson, Safety, #32 — San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were already down strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee), and will now be without free safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps).

Starting in their places will be rookie Talanoa Hufanga and veteran Tavon Wilson.

Hufanga was solid in his first career start last week. Wilson came in for Ward and helped force the game-sealing turnover against Chicago, as he broke up a deep pass to speedy receiver Darnell Mooney.

Wilson (81.6 PFF grade) has played well for San Francisco, but he has a tough test this week in defending Bay Area native, tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz has quickly made an impact with Arizona. After totaling 18 catches on 31 targets for 189 yards, two touchdowns and 10 first downs through six games with Philadelphia, Ertz has seven catches on nine targets for 108 yards, a touchdown and five first downs in his first two games for the Cardinals.

Wilson’s job changes depending on who is under center.

If McCoy starts, Wilson would be tasked with stopping short, intermediate throws toward Ertz and maybe the occasional 15-yard shot to receiver Christian Kirk.

But if Murray can go, Wilson will have his work cut out for him. He must shut down any drive-extending passes to Ertz, while also being able to turn and run down any deep shots to Kirk, Moore and possibly Hopkins.

