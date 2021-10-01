5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Rivalry Rebound Game vs Seattle

The San Francisco 49ers (2-1) could not hold on for the impressive comeback victory in their home opener vs Green Bay. They must quickly rebound, taking on the division-rival Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at 1:05 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.

Before officially moving on to Week 4, let’s look back on the Players to Watch from the 49ers’ tough loss to Green Bay.

Packers

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Wide Receiver, #83 — Davante Adams was not the 49ers secondary’s only problem as Marquez Valdes-Scantling had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Rashan Gary, Edge Rusher, #52 — Rashan Gary had a half sack and two QB hits as the Packers’ defense held San Francisco to 67 rushing yards.

49ers

Javon Kinlaw, Defensive Tackle, #99 — Javon Kinlaw tied for third on the team with six tackles. Aaron Jones was able to get 82 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Trey Lance, Quarterback, #5 — Trey Lance did everything you could ask on his three snaps, one of which was a momentum-building touchdown.

Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver, #19 — Although Green Bay entered the game unable to stop outside runs, Deebo Samuel had zero yards on two rush attempts. He also had 52 yards on five catches.

Now on to Seattle. Here are five players to watch in the 49ers’ rivalry rebound game:

Dee Eskridge, Wide Receiver, #1 — Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers have a problem in the secondary. K’Waun Williams (calf) is unlikely to play and Josh Norman (chest) is also questionable.

This could leave some combination of Emmanuel Moseley, Deommodore Lenoir, Dontae Johnson and the recently-signed nickelback Buster Skrine to defend not only matchup nightmares D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but also the extremely quick rookie receiver Dee Eskridge.

In 12 offensive snaps Week 1, Eskridge had two rushes for 22 yards and a catch for six yards, but he missed the past two games with a concussion, and still needs to be cleared for this weekend.

If active, it’s hard to imagine any of San Francisco’s corners being able to keep up with one of those wide receivers, let alone all three.

Expect a lot of zone defense against the elusive Russell Wilson. Wilson will have to fit the ball into tight windows in the middle of the field, but his receivers have the speed to break loose.

D.J. Reed, Cornerback, #2 — Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers have made questionable roster cuts in order to keep some of their injury-prone failed investments on the roster, and current Seattle No. 1 corner D.J. Reed might be the toughest pill to swallow.

In 13 games (11 starts) with Seattle, Reed has two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and 79 tackles.

Reed had a really good game against the 49ers in Seattle last season, even pushing down right tackle Mike McGlinchey on a blitz. Expect him to play with another chip on his shoulder this Sunday as he guards Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The battle between Samuel and Reed will be particularly interesting as Samuel is known for breaking tackles, while Reed has been as sure a tackler as they come, with just two misses on 79 attempts (2.5%) since joining the Seahawks.

If Reed can bring Samuel down after the catch, it would be tough for a San Francisco offense that is unable to throw deep to build much momentum. But if Samuel can break out of a Reed tackle and get moving, it would be a huge play for a team in need of a hot start.

Emmanuel Moseley, Cornerback, #4 — San Francisco 49ers

Metcalf had 12 catches on 15 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers’ 2020 Week 8 loss to Seattle, mostly with Emmanuel Moseley in coverage. Metcalf is averaging 83.3 yards per game against San Francisco, and has three touchdowns.

Moseley is likely on tap for another matchup with Metcalf, who is coming off his best game of the season.

Metcalf caught six of nine targets for 107 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota, after totaling 10 catches on 16 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown the previous two weeks.

At 6’4", 235-pounds, there’s really no way for any corner to man-up Metcalf. Like the rest of Seattle’s receiving corp, he also is exceptionally fast (4.33 40).

The Seahawks have too much speed and talent at receiver for the 49ers to play much man. Rookie defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is already without one of his best blitzers (Williams) and his top corner (Jason Verrett).

When in man, expect a lot of help up top from safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiskit Tartt. The 49ers cannot let the Seahawks’ three weapons get behind them, otherwise Wilson will beat them with his perfect deep ball.

Jaquiski Tartt, Strong Safety, #3 — San Francisco 49ers

Seattle has three matchup advantages at wide receiver, but still might want to control the game this week after losing the time of possession battle to Minnesota by almost 12 minutes (24:07 to 35:53).

The San Francisco defense should know what to expect from Chris Carson. He’s one of the more consistent/underrated running backs in the NFL.

But knowing the disadvantage the 49ers have at all three battles on the outside, it’s unlikely Ward and Tartt can creep up much to help in run defense.

By keeping the top on the defense, the 49ers sacrifice a safety making a run-stuffing tackle at the line. That adds one more step for Carson to build momentum before contact with Tartt and Ward. They must have their best tackling game of the season.

Another key aspect of Seattle’s offense is Wilson’s scrambling ability. The quarterback has converted 23.1% of his rush attempts against San Francisco for first downs, and is averaging 3.99 yards per carry.

Tartt and Ward must have perfect communication, as well as eye-discipline on Wilson pump-fakes. One false step and the blazing Metcalf/Lockett/Eskridge will have a touchdown.

Trey Sermon/Kerryon Johnson, Running Backs, #28/33 — San Francisco 49ers

It’s unclear whether sixth-round rookie running back Elijah Mitchell will be a full go on Sunday. If healthy, he should lead the team in carries.

The Seahawks could not stop Minnesota’s Alexander Mattison, 112 rushing yards on 26 attempts and 59 receiving yards on six catches last week.

It would be wise to replicate that game plan by getting Mitchell and Samuel heavily involved in the run and passing game.

Mitchell is the most explosive back on the roster. Yet, Shanahan might opt for the best blocker of his backs due to the always-dangerous-unless-in-coverage Jamal Adams.

The postionless Adams has the second most solo tackles on Seattle (18), but just one tackle-for-loss and zero QB hits through three games. He’s still one of the best blitzers in the NFL.

Third rounder Trey Sermon might be the best pass-blocking halfback remaining on the team that knows the playbook.

If Mitchell plays, and San Francisco chooses to return Sermon to the game day inactive list, watch out for veteran Kerryon Johnson. Despite having a few better teammates throughout his NFL career, Johnson remained a part of the Lions’ offense due to his pass-blocking ability.

The 49ers should run on Seattle if they don’t abandon it too early. As learned last week in Minnesota’s victory, the best way to stop Wilson and Seattle is by controlling the ball.

