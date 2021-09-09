5 Players to Watch in the 49ers Season-Opener at Detroit

For those looking for quarterback takes, I’m not that guy, pal.

Football is back. After a whirlwind of an offseason that took years off of Twitter users’ lives, the San Francisco 49ers (6-10 in 2020) will open the 2021 season against a rebuilding Detroit Lions (5-11 in 2020).

Here are five players to watch in the 49ers' season-opener with the Detroit Lions:

Penei Sewell, Right Tackle, #58 — Detroit Lions

Despite already having Taylor Decker, one of the better left tackles in the NFL, Detroit used its first round pick (No. 7) on University of Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

Sewell was the best offensive lineman, and arguably the best prospect, in the draft. Yet, he has struggled with his switch from left tackle to right tackle thus far, which is a lot more common than one might think.

“The majority of people believe switching positions is easy because they’ve never done it before,” former Oregon and NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz said in a 2019 Q&A on SBNation. “Moving from side to side is easy for some, but most often, it takes a while to adjust. In the immortal words of [four-time Pro Bowl guard] Josh Sitton, switching from one side to the other is ‘like wiping your a** with the other hand.’”

Sewell will soon figure it out, and become an elite offensive lineman, but for now, he's still learning right tackle. This game is a great opportunity for Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford, or whoever lines up over right tackle.

The 49ers know firsthand what happens when now-Detroit quarterback Jared Goff gets pressured. They must take advantage of the inexperienced future-star Sewell.

Trey Flowers, Outside Linebacker, #90 — Detroit Lions

In addition to their offensive overhaul, the Detroit defense had a makeover this offseason, hiring defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

This adds some intrigue to the Lions’ top two pass-rushers, Trey Flowers (2.0 sacks and three QB hits in 2020) and Romeo Okwara (10.0 sacks and 18 QB hits in 2020), who will need to cover the pass more often.

With the scheme switch, in addition to pass-rushing on San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams and right tackle Mike McGlinchey, Flowers must set the edge on runs and drop back into coverage a few more times.

Is he fast enough to set the edge on 49ers’ running back Raheem Mostert on tosses, or on shovels to wide receiver Deebo Samuel? Can he cover tight end George Kittle on a quick five-yard out?

We’ll find out.

Dre Greenlaw, Outside Linebacker, #57 — San Francisco 49ers

Like Flowers, San Francisco outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw has some important responsibilities on Sunday.

The Lions passing offense will go through Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson. As a 4-3 outside linebacker, Greenlaw will see Hockenson a lot in both man and zone.

He also has the responsibility of guarding two solid pass-catching running backs in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Greenlaw has made some great plays for the 49ers’ defense, and like a lot of young players, he’s had some misses.

With there now being no secret on how good middle linebacker Fred Warner is, offensive coordinators might try to stay away from Warner, and try to get their tight ends and running backs in one-on-one situations with Greenlaw instead.

Goff loves a good check down, especially when he’s dealing with pressure. Until a receiver steps up for the Lions’ offense, Hockenson, Swift, and Williams are the ones to game plan around.

Arik Armstead, Defensive Line, #91 — San Francisco 49ers

The Lions are not going to win this game by throwing for 400 yards (and if they do, woof).

If Detroit wins, it’s because the 49ers turned the ball over and could not stop the run.

Originally this pick was defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, but with his availability up in the air (knee), defensive lineman Arik Armstead's importance skyrockets.

After leading the 2019 49ers in sacks, and receiving a massive contract extension last offseason, Armstead did not fill the stat sheet.

Yet, due to Bosa and Ford’s injuries, he was playing outside more than most would like, while being the No. 1 focus of opposing pass-blocking schemes.

Armstead remains a solid run-defender, which bodes well Week 1. The Lions must run the ball with Swift, Williams, and rookie Jermar Jefferson to win.

In his last season as an offensive coordinator (2016 with Buffalo), current Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn had the second most rushing attempts and most rushing yards in the NFL.

While outside, Armstead will set the edge or rush on Decker or Sewell. While inside, he’ll have the advantage over inexperienced guards Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg/Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

When Warner gets 20 tackles Week 1, just remember the dirty work provided by Armstead and the rest of the interior line.

Trent Sherfield, Wide Receiver, #81 — San Francisco 49ers

The Lions’ secondary is young. When given the opportunity, the 49ers must take advantage.

Last year’s first round pick, cornerback Jeff Okudah, got burned a few times, and the Lions are likely starting a rookie, A.J. Parker, in the slot.

In addition to Okudah covering fellow 2020 first round pick, San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk, watch how he handles free agent signing Trent Sherfield.

Initially thought of as special teams depth, Sherfield burst onto the scene with exceptional plays during training camp and preseason. He’s likely San Francisco’s deep-threat.

The 49ers will run the ball a lot in this game.

Yet, after an offseason of hearing how quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can’t throw deep, expect head coach Kyle Shanahan to draw up a couple well-timed opportunities to Sherfield with Okudah or Parker in coverage.

