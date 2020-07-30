5 Players Who Could Save the 49ers Money with Strong 2020 Seasons

John Lynch recently spoke about the 49ers' salary-cap situation, regarding next season. Lynch said the team has been anticipating the 2021 cap to be in the $215 million to $220 million range. However, the cap for the 2021 season could now be as low as $175 million.

Yikes.

The 49ers already have $171.4M allocated to the 2021 cap, according to Spotrac. Yikes again. That leaves the team with roughly $3.6 million to spend, if indeed the cap drops to the dreaded $175 million number.

This is not an ideal situation, considering key players like George Kittle, Trent Williams, Richard Sherman, K’Waun Williams, Jaquiski Tartt, Kyle Juszczyk and Robbie Gould are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

Here are five players who could help the 49ers save money come 2021 by having strong seasons in 2020

Note- I do not think all of the "replaced players" will be gone in 2021. The players below represent the best options and scenarios from an on-field and financial standpoint.

#5 - Tarvarius Moore - Safety

Replacing: Jaquiski Tartt (2020 Cap Hit: $6,275,000 - 2021 Status: free agent)

Analysis: In 2020, Moore needs more reps (no pun intended) playing the single-high safety position. If he gets those additional reps and proves he can be a consistent defender at the back end of the defense, then he could start there come 2021. Moore ended last season with an interception and 2 passes defensed in the Super Bowl.

Jimmie Ward is the safety holding down the spot that Moore could eventually take over, not Tartt. Which means the safeties would have to shuffle around a bit. Ward would likely play closer to the box, which is where Tartt has been playing.

The concern would be Ward’s durability, but he certainly is capable of playing closer to the line of scrimmage. The team is a huge fan of his versatility, and the physical style of Ward’s play bodes well for the position. Marcell Harris also is a solid insurance policy behind Ward, should he ever get hurt.

However, this scenario cannot happen without a promising season from Moore, who is scheduled to make just over $1M next season. Paying him and Ward a combined $12M is a lot cheaper than re-signing Tartt.

#4) Charlie Woerner - Tight End

Replacing: Kyle Juszczyk (2020 Cap Hit: $6,700,000 - 2021 Status: free agent)

Analysis: From an assignment perspective, Kyle Juszczyk reminds of Draymond Green. He does all of the little things that are essential toward executing the game plan and achieving smaller goals. The way he is utilized impacts the game in many areas, and he receives top dollar for it.

When you have cap space, paying top dollar for a role player that's an essential part of the offense makes sense. At the moment, Juszczyk makes twice as much as any other classified fullback in the NFL. However, in Shanahan’s system he is an offensive weapon, which explains why he is so much more costly than others who share his positional title.

Juszczyk has been a luxury to have over the years, but if the cap drops, the team no longer can pay him that sort of money. Enter Charlie Woerner.

Woerner is significantly taller than Juszczyk, but compares to him from an athletic standpoint.

Juszczyk ‘13 Harvard Pro Day numbers (left) vs Woerner’s ‘20 NFL Combine numbers (right)

40-yard dash: 4.71 / 4.78

Bench Press: 24 / 21

Vertical Jump: 37” / 35.5”

Broad Jump: 10’ 1” / 10’

As a rookie, Woerner projects to have an impact as a run blocker. If he displays similar traits as Juszczyk in terms of being versatile, then the 49ers should play around with him as an offensive weapon, opposed to limiting him to being a tight end.

Woerner was not used heavily in the passing game while at Georgia, but neither was another Day 3 tight end on the roster, who ended up being pretty darn good.

Yes, I’m talking about George Kittle.

If the 49ers look to replace Juszczyk from within, Woerner is a name to follow.

#3) Ben Garland - Interior Offensive Line

Replacing: Weston Richburg (2020 Cap Hit: $4,390,142 - 2021 Status: owed $11.4 million)

Analysis: We’ve already seen Ben Garland take over for Weston Richburg -- Garland started every game from Week 15 to the Super Bowl, while Richburg was out with a torn patellar tendon.

The interior of the offensive line was exposed by Chris Jones in the Super Bowl but, outside of that, Garland had a solid season. He was re-signed this offseason for $2 million, but signed only a one-year deal.

The cap situation in 2021 will be in a much better place if the 49ers re-sign Garland and start him at center. Richburg has a cap hit of $23 million over the course of 2021 and 2022, with a $11.4 million hit next year.

However, the 49ers could cut Richburg and save some money. There is an out in Richburg’s contract, where the initial deal he signed could transform into just a three-year, $30M deal. This upcoming season will be his third year. The team wouldn't get all of that money back, but it would certainly help create wiggle room.

Garland will be 33 when the 2021 season starts, and will come at a significantly cheaper price than Richburg.

#2) Ahkello Witherspoon - Cornerback

Replacing: Richard Sherman (2020 Cap Hit: $13,987,500 - 2021 Status: free agent)

Analysis: Witherspoon has the ability to play corner at a high level in Robert Saleh’s Seattle-style-scheme defense. We’ve seen it. However, we’ve also seen Witherspoon look extremely lost.

With Sherman and Moseley slated to be the starters, it’ll be tough for Witherspoon to get a lot of snaps at the outside corner spots. This means he needs to take advantage of every rep and opportunity that comes his way.

Like Sherman, Witherspoon is a free agent in 2021. There is just no way Witherspoon will demand anywhere near the contract Sherman could get on the market. The 49ers could probably save around $10 million by re-signing Witherspoon instead of Sherman.

That itself would be a risk, and the only way that risk is taken is if the team is confident that Witherspoon could consistently play at a high level. Otherwise, Sherman is too important to let go.

#1) Mike McGlinchey - Right Tackle

Replacing: Trent Williams (2020 Cap Hit: $12,500,000 - 2021 Status: free agent)

Analysis: Left tackles are a premium position in the NFL, so they're expensive. Should the cap decrease, Trent Williams will not be an easy player to re-sign.

The 49ers will likely pick later on in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, and likely will be well out of range of drafting a blue chip tackle. Let's not forget, it was only two years ago that the team drafted a college left tackle in the top 10.

That player was Mike McGlinchey.

McGlinchey has been a solid right tackle for two seasons now, but it is time to start trying to find him reps at left tackle. Williams has a well documented injury history, as he has missed two-or-more games in seven-out-of-ten seasons.

If Williams misses any amount of time this year, McGlinchey should slide over to left tackle. Not Justin Skule. Not Dan Brunskill. McGlinchey. It would be ideal to get a glimpse of him on the left side of the line before committing to him playing there in 2021. That is if Williams is not brought back, of course.

McGlinchey’s cap hit will be $6.6 million in 2021, which is a little more than half of what Williams is scheduled to make this season. McGlinchey on the left side of the line, with Brunskill or Skule on the right would save the team a lot of money,

Not only would McGlinchey transitioning to left tackle be great from a financial standpoint, but it would also justify Lynch selecting a right tackle in the top 10. Usually tackles in the top 10 either play on the left side right away, or transition to the position down the road. The latter is what happens with this scenario.

